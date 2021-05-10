A local committee of men and women has been working behind the scenes since last June to establish a Madison County Sports Hall of Fame that will bring recognition and honor to individual athletes, coaches, administrators, media, supporters, and teams that have brought local, regional, statewide and national recognition to Madison County.
The idea was conceived by former Madison County resident Jack Frost in the fall of 2019 and gained momentum after local sports enthusiasts agreed it is time to launch a hall of fame in an area rich in sports history.
A 13-person ‘founding’ Board of Directors, that includes an Executive Board led by chairman Bart Bellairs, vice chairman Karl Park, treasurer Jim Barnes, secretary Donna Lovell, and historian John Lovell, has approved a set of by-laws and established criteria for nominations. The remaining members of the committee include Frost, Tony Cox, Ralph Hacker, Eugene Estelle, Sylvia Powell, Hubert Broaddus, Glyn Green and Lee Ann Browder. Plans are being made to honor the first Hall of Fame induction class during a fall banquet which is dependent on COVID 19 protocols that are in place at that time.
The committee is also accepting sponsorships from individuals and businesses to help support the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame. Three levels have been established and each level affords a package of benefits which include banquet tickets, a listing on the website, and a listing in the banquet program. The levels include: MVP Club ($500), All-Star Club ($250), and Fan Club ($100).
Members of the public can nominate deserving candidates by visiting the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame website at www.MadisonCountySportsHoF.com where they can find the nomination form and directions for completing and submitting the form.
Individual nominees must be a Madison County native or have earned deserving recognition while residing in Madison County. Categories and examples for individual nominations are:
ATHLETE (All-State, All-Conference, All-Region, career, single season or game record holder, MVP, college or professional career).
COACH / ADMINISTRATOR / OFFICIAL (Career record, honors received such as coach of the year, championships won, major contributor to school athletics, leader on local, state, or national levels, total years of service, etc.).
MEDIA (radio/TV, sportswriter/SID) (Professional awards and honors received, years of service, contributions to profession, etc.).
COMMUNITY LEADER / SUPPORTER (booster club organizer or officer, fundraising leader, youth league officer or coach, etc.).
TEAM (For a team to be nominated, it should have achieved a special recognition for capturing championships, or for historical significance. Examples for team nominations are: Has historical significance, State or Regional Championships, or set a school, state, or national record.
