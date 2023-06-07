The Berea Fire Department, as well as other fire-fighting agencies throughout the county, were praised for knocking down a fire on Monday at the Novelis aluminum processing center on Mayde Road.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Berea City Council, Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin said crews were called to the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m. after a blaze started inside the processing center. The initial cause of the fire is under investigation, Sandlin said.
Citing the blaze as probably one of the worst fires in the Berea Industrial Park, Sandlin said the situation was particularly dangerous because of the potential for spreading quickly by igniting aluminum dust, which is a by-products of the facilities processes.
“Once the fire started, it continued to travel through the dust,” Sandlin said. “It was a good-sized area of the whole middle section of the building. Anytime you’re dealing with aluminum dust, you run the risk of a dust explosion, then secondary fires. It was a difficult situation because we’re not allowed to use water in there.”
Water couldn’t be used to extinguish the fire because it was in the area of the factory where molten aluminum is processed. Instead, firefighters worked in 320-degree heat to remove the aluminum dust to starve the fire of fuel. Sandlin said the situation was more challenging because temperatures outside were then stretching into the high 80s. In order to relieve their fellow fire fighters in the intense heat, Berea’s off-duty firefighters showed up to fill in.
“Every member of my department showed up last night to help. That’s a great testament when you get an off-duty response when they come in to help on their own time,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin also expressed appreciation for firefighters from Berea Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the city of Richmond, Madison County, as well as crews from other agencies.
“They did an excellent job. They came and covered the city while we were out fighting the fire, and Madison County actually showed up with an engine down on the scene, along with Kirksville Fire and Redlick Fire,” said Sandlin. Firefighters were on the scene until 11 p.m. that night.
Mayor Fraley expressed appreciation for the other agencies, suggesting that through mutual assistance agreements, Berea is well protected.
“When you look at the level of cooperation between the city of Richmond, Madison County, all of our volunteer fire departments and the army depot, we probably have the best fire coverage of anybody in the state right here in Madison County and that’s a testament to you [Sandlin] and the other cities and counties as well,” Fraley said.
Council members Teresa Scenters, Jim Davis, and Cora Jane Wilson also thanked firefighters, noting if the disaster had not been contained, it could have had severe economic consequences for the city economy.
“That fire out at Novelis. What if it had been worse? What if Novelis had to shut down for a year before they built back, or it was such a bad situation that they left? What if we lost that revenue?” said Teresa Scenters in reference to a propose pay scale adjustment.
“Shawn, the fire department, you all are awesome. Taking care of us because like Teresa said, if we’d lost a factory, we could be in trouble,” Wilson added.
In other action, the council heard a work session presentation on the city’s employee pay scale. The council is expected to have a meeting within the next couple of weeks to determine if the consultant’s recommendations will be implanted in the 2023-2024 budget.
Citing the Novelis fire, Scenters cautioned that city should be careful about over-extending itself when a potential disaster, like the Novelis fire, could suddenly alter the city’s revenue situation.
“I think we have to look into the future. I just want us to remember that we have to be realistic,” Scenters said.
Wilson, who was a former city of Berea employee, also sounded a note of caution.
“I appreciate every employee here. I appreciate what you all do, and I wish we could give you the moon, but I just want to be a good steward of the taxpayer’s money, too. Hopefully, we’ll get this resolved by the next council meeting.”
Mayor Fraley said he is confident the council can find a solution to the pay scale question by discussing the issue in the coming weeks.
“I appreciate the concerns, the input, and the questions from the council as well because this is ultimately a council decision on the budget,” Fraley said, noting that the last employee compensation study was conducted 12 years ago.
“That’s how good policy is made. When everybody is involved and everybody has a say and everybody is respected. So, I appreciate everybody that’s had input in this process,” Fraley said.
The next Berea City Council meeting is on June 20.
