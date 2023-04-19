Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley was one of several volunteers who met and planted pinwheels on the lawn of Berea City Hall last Wednesday in recognition of 301 cases of child abuse cases that were reported in Madison County last year. The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Members of the The Lighthouse team from Berea Community also performed and helped plant pinwheels. The blue pinwheels symbolize what a happy, safe childhood is supposed to be. Earlier this month, Fraley presented a proclamation to CASA Executive Director Victoria Benge during a city council meeting declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Berea, Richmond and Madison County. Benge was congratulated by Mayor Fraley and Berea City Council members for recently being honored as the CASA Director of the Year. It is only the third time in the organization’s 40-plus-year history that a Kentuckian has won the award. Nominees are drawn from a pool of over 1,000 directors from all over the United States. The proclamation is also endorsed by Mayor Robert Blythe of the Richmond City Commission and Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor of the Madison County Fiscal Court.
featured
Planting Pinwheels
- By Keith Taylor/Citizen Publisher
-
- Updated
Berea Chamber
Special Publications
Latest News
- Madison County Detention Center: April 9 - 12, 2023
- Dianne Sears
- Lonnie Nelson Napier
- Madison County Detention Center: April 6 - 8, 2023
- Steve Wright named boys basketball coach at Madison Southern
- Planting Pinwheels
- Berea Rotary Club April 4, 2023
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: March 30 - April 5, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- Saint Joseph honors its top employees
- Madison County Property Transfers: March 30 - April 3, 2023
- Former State Rep. Lonnie Napier dies at age 82
- Two Men Charged Following Madison County Drug Task Force Investigation
- Madison County Detention Center: April 2 - 5, 2023
- Madison County Property Transfers: April 4 - 5, 2023
- Fort 'speechless' after being named pastor emeritus
- Madison County Health Department Food Service Inspections: April 1 - 7, 2023
- Cheryl Ann Chasteen Clifford
- Madison County Court Briefs: Week of March 30 - April 5, 2023
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.