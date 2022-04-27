Howser

It was a time of celebration last Saturday morning as the Berea Youth League ushered in a new baseball and softball season. This year, the league has approximately 384 kids and 35 teams participating. The ceremony featured a parade of teams as friends and family cheered them on. The Madison Southern High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Color Guard presented the colors as the event began. Patty Howser threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the baseball fields at Berea Community Park. Howser is the widow of the late Tom Howser, founder of Swing for a Cure, a softball tournament, which was formed to raise money to fight cancer. Tom Howser served on the BYL board for several years.

