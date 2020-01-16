The Berea Parks and Recreation is sponsoring Toddler Tuesday each week at the Folk Center. The event gives toddlers a chance to play games for a two-hour period through the end of February. In top photo, 11-month-old Aspen Dobler plays with blocks earlier this week. Upcoming events include face painting (Jan. 21), a visit to Tumbleshine Gymnastics (Jan. 28), Puppets and Such (Feb. 11), Karaoke with Madison County Library (Feb. 18 and March 24). Parks and Rec also is sponsoring winter aerobics at the Folk Center each Monday and Thursday beginning at 5:35 p.m. through April 30. Winter Crafts event for kids will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Folk Center.
