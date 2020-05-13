After a month of inactivity because of COVID-19, golfers across Madison County have returned to the fairways with irons and clubs in hand, but with social distancing in mind.
The opening of golf courses is a welcomed sight and needed diversion, but there are some noticeable adjustments players will see when they’re gunning for the ever-elusive hole-in-one.
One of the most noticeable adjustments are the pro shops.
“Our pro shop is closed, as well as our bathrooms in the pro shop and on the course,” said Jeff McHone, Battlefield Golf Course Pro Shop manager. “Right now, we are not doing any drinks and snacks. Customers can bring coolers with drinks and snacks and that kind of thing. We don’t worry about that; they can bring whatever they want.”
Social distancing has
become the latest buzz phrase in recent months, and Madison County golf courses are no different as signs are posted on bulletin boards and windows of clubhouses. While on the course, course rangers are riding around, making sure no large groups are forming on the greens.
Many courses have altered their starting times to help people maintain proper social distancing.
“Business has been steady, and we staggered our tee times to 15-minute intervals,” said Whitney Maupin, manager of the Greens at Churchill’s, formerly the Berea Country Club. “People are not allowed to ride together in carts. Each rider has a separate cart.”
The cart sharing and staggering practices are similar to what other courses in the county are doing.
“We are doing our tee times in 20-minute intervals so that every group will be 20 minutes apart from the players, instead of the 10-minute intervals,” McHone said. “We are only allowing one player per cart unless you’re from the same household, then you can ride two people per cart.”
The Greens at Churchill’s are operating with 15-minute staggering tee times, Maupin said.
Staggered tee times have affected the number of golfers in a day. Without the restrictions, Battlefield runs about 66 groups a day, according to McHone. Presently, the golf course is running at about 33.
The measure of cart cleanliness has always been important, and golf courses are going the extra mile to ensure they are sanitized after each use.
“We are washing the golf carts and also use bleach to sanitize the stirring wheel and other parts people tend to come into direct contact with,” Maupin said. “In addition, cup holders are cleaned, pencils and scorecards are replaced … anything that is sat on is wiped down after each use.”
The safety measures also extend to the greens where steps have been put into place to ensure golfers do not touch the flag to retrieve their ball.
“We use pool noodles in the cups,” Maupin said, adding the ball will come to rest higher so the player can reach down to pick it up. “There is no reason to touch the flags or pull out the pins.”
Before showing up to play a round, golfers must register online at the various golf courses.
“We are operating through a book and pay online-only format,” Gibson Bay’s Jason Eberle said. “We don’t exchange any money. The only thing the customer touches is the golf cart. We are putting new scorecards on the cart, but at the end of the round, if there are any pencils or tees in the cart, we’re throwing them away.”
Battlefield has a similar requirement, while the Greens requires patrons to call ahead to secure a tee time.
Despite the new safety measures, the area golf courses are doing well as avid golfers are adhering to the rules and hitting the links.
“We’ve been full with our tee times every single day that the weather has been good,” McHone said.
