Berea toddlers are getting a chance to play with purpose.
Since Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) at Berea Independent Schools launched the Berea Builds Brains program in February, 32 families have each received five kits that include books and activities for parents to explore with their child and for their child to enjoy independently. The activities connect with early skills three-year-old children need to develop in reading, math and writing to be ready for school.
The at-home early childhood initiative program follows two years of the FSCS team supporting families with three-year-olds through an initiative designed in Michigan called Math in the Mail. The positive feedback from parents about that program encouraged the team to draw upon local early childhood experts to develop its own materials. Tenant Kirk, former director of early childhood for Partners for Education at Berea College, led the creation of the kits.
“Parents are looking for activities to do at home with their young children. These kits give them more ideas and tools to use,” said FSCS Elementary School Coordinator Vanda Rhodes.
Jessica Wells told organizers she loved being able to use the kits for learning activities with her son, River.
“He is having a blast!” she said. “We read the book, counted all the food items, made caterpillars, then took them around the yard for a photo shoot. River is pretty good at taking photos.”
Berea Builds Brains is just one outreach effort coming from Berea Independent Schools. Dr. Diane Hatchett, superintendent, worked with Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley and Berea College President Lyle Roelofs to convene a group of people to talk about ways to support students entering school ready-to-learn. That group collaborated with Jessica Hart of the Regional Training Center to develop a comprehensive resource for children from birth through age five, which provides materials (like books, mazes, cooking toys) and ideas for parents, who are their child’s first teacher.
Jennifer Whitt, Berea Independent Schools director of exceptional children, said both kits “demonstrate how learning is interconnected and can occur at home.”
Parents of three-year-olds who would like to participate in the Berea Builds Brains program should contact Vanda Rhodes at 859-302-0341 or rhodesv@berea.edu.
Parents interested in learning more about the resource kits can contact Whitt’s office at 859-986-3249 or email at jennifer.whitt@berea.kyschools.us.
The FSCS program provides support for the planning, implementation and operation of schools that improve the integration, accessibility and effectiveness of services for children and families. Funding from a five-year grant secured by Partners for Education at Berea College from the U.S. Department of Education allowed FSCS Berea to begin programming in the Berea Independent School District in January 2019.
