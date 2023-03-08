Victor Kent performed a trick during the Kent Family Circus last Saturday at the Folk Center. The Show was sponsored by the Berea Parks and Recreation Department and part of Children’s Champions Month in Madison County. Kids at the Richmond Mall Madness is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and sveral events are planned throughout the month of March. Family Bowling Day will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Galaxy Bowling Center in Richmond. Several events also are planned at the Madison County Public Library at both Berea and Richmond locations.
