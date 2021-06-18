W
e probably think people get more riled up now over political matters than in the past, but I saw a newspaper clipping that proved that false. In January of 1866 there was a fight in front of the Madison County courthouse that killed Henry Parrish, Archibald K. Maupin, Azariah Doty, and Amas Worlds. Continuing bad feelings caused Humphrey Kavanaugh to be shot and killed a week later, while Ed Parrish was killed a year later. The fight was partly attributed to tensions between the Kavanaughs (Confederate Army) and Parrishes (Federal Army).
I was interested because Kavanaugh and Maupin are Kingston landowner names from the past. I was curious to see if Dana Maupin Sparks knew more about the story when I talked to her. She did not. Her family tree contains Dotys and Kavanaughs on her mother’s side of the family. The Dotys came over on the Mayflower in 1620 to Plymouth. The Kavanaughs were Irish. The Maupins were originally French Huguenots.
Dana had information about George Washington Maupin and his famous foxhound, Tennessee Lead. Tom Harris stole the hound while it was in a deer chase in Tennessee. He sold it to Maupin in 1852. There is an article on appalachianhistory.net about the impact the Maupins and Tennessee Lead had on the development of foxhounds.
Dana was baptized in 1959 and became a member of Hays Fork Baptist Church. She was proud to have been part of the choir there that sang at a Billy Graham crusade in Louisville. Pappy Terrill got the sheet music so the singers could practice.
Dana’s dad, Lloyd died in 1973 at the age of 46. He liked to go on historical trips. She could remember visiting Fort Harrod, White Hall, Shaker Town, and Boonesborough. They saw a play, “The Book of Job.” They were rained out three times before watching a play at Indian Fort Theater.
Except for two years of attending Sue Bennett College, Dana has lived near Kingston most of her life even after she married. Her mom Janet lived nearby after being widowed. Dana worked at the courthouse for a year before she became the secretary at the Kingston school from 1973-2000. After retiring from there, she worked at the Board of Education part-time from 2001-2010.
Dana told me about Robert Doty. He lost his home when the Depot was built around 1941. Dana said Robert had to be carried off in a chair. She also said that as far as she knew he never cashed the check he received.
Dana also told me about Elizabeth Francis Doty. She was a young woman just beginning her life. She graduated college, obtained a teaching job, and was engaged. She was taken early by TB at age 25. Dana had another relative that was treated successfully for TB.
