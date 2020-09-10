The Madison County Clerk’s office is gearing up for the November 3 general election as officials work to finalize polling locations and secure more poll workers, said Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger.
Barger updated magistrates at Tuesday’s videoconference meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court, noting voters can now request an absentee ballot at govoteky.com. Barger said the ballot was certified on Tuesday, and that it has not been printed yet. The online portal to request a mail-in absentee ballot is open until October 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Meanwhile, walk-in absentee voting starts at the Madison County Clerk’s Office on October 13 and continues until November 2, the day before the election. Walk-in absentee voting is also offered Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon during that period, Barger said.
Barger explained while the county has nearly finalized the voting locations, staffing the polls is not yet complete. The county is also planning to have a separate, in-person voting day one week before the general election. “The locations are coming together, but we’re trying to get enough people to have
two locations to vote a week before in Richmond and Berea,” Barger said. “But we’re having difficulty finding folks who don’t work during the day,” Barger said.
Barger noted the county has many first-time volunteer poll workers signed up to help with the election, which is a very positive development. But he added more help is needed. “We’ve got 190 volunteers, but they are volunteering for Election Day. And with the polls the way they’ve modeled, we don’t need as many people on Election Day, because we’re doing early mail-in and absentee, and then we’re trying to do the week before at two locations,” Barger said.
Finalized plans concerning the election will likely be announced at the Madison County Fiscal Court’s next meeting on September 22, Barger reported.
Citizens can request an absentee ballot or volunteer to help with the election by visiting www.madisoncountyclerk.us or call 859 624-4703.
In other business, the fiscal court unanimously approved a budget amendment to receive funds from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act for $3,865,853. The act enables local governments to be reimbursed for expenditures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, Madison County has submitted requests for reimbursement for $1,082,853 in expenses that occurred March 1 through June 30. The county has been approved to receive up to $3.8 million in reimbursements, and Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor noted that more requests from Madison County are forthcoming.
Also approved Tuesday was a resolution for the God’s Outreach food bank expansion project. The project has been approved for $300,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, but the resolution requests the payment of contracts related to the project for approximately $83,000. The CBDG funds are administered through the Kentucky Department of Local Government. Madison County Treasurer said there have been $298,000 in expenditures on the project so far.
Additionally, the court unanimously approved a resolution for a memorandum of understanding between the Madison County Emergency Management Agency and Baptist Health Richmond for cooperation in the event of a disaster. The agreement between the two parties is approved annually, according to EMA Deputy Director Dustin Heiser.
In other business, the court approved an inter-local agreement between Madison County and several other Kentucky counties to participate in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act agreement to help facilitate employments services. The agreement includes the counties of Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Estill, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Lexington/Fayette, Lincoln, Mercer, Nicolas, Powell, Scott, and Woodford. The act clarifies the role of local officials at the respective workforce development offices.
In department business, David Addison was approved to be hired as a light duty mechanic for the county road department, and during the judge’s report, Taylor announced that the county’s annual household hazardous waste event will take place on October 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the county’s South Clarksville Lane facility near the Highway U.S. 421/U.S. 25 split. The event does not include tires, officials said. Call 624-4709 for more information on what is accepted at that waste disposal event.
The next teleconference meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court will take place on September 22 at 9:30 a.m.
