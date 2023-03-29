Polly Susanne (White) Embree, 81, of Rensselaer, NY passed away on March 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving husband and family after a sudden illness.
Polly was born in Mt. Kisco, and was the daughter of the late Reginald and Hazel (Lobdell) White and spent her childhood years in Pleasantville and Chappaqua NY. She was a graduate of Hartwick College, earning a B.S. in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse in New York, Wyoming, and West Virginia. Polly enjoyed gardening, antiquing, crossword puzzles and spending time with her beloved grandchildren and her cherished dog, Emma.
Polly is survived by her husband William “Bill” Embree, whom she married in 1967, daughter Susan and son Scott (Judy), grandchildren Caetlyn and Kyle, brother Reginald, Jr. (Janet) White, and nieces, nephews and grand nephews.
Visitation was held at W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave, Rensselaer, NY on Monday, March 27, from 4-5:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Berea Cemetery in Berea, KY on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. Lakes Funeral Home, Berea is handling her local arrangements.
