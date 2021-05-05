Berea city officials are working toward a May 29 opening of the city Pool with some health precautions mandated by the governor’s office.
The Berea City Council’s Parks and Recreation Committee addressed the rule changes during a meeting last week.
Parks and Recreation Director Priscilla Bloom said that in line with health and safety regulations set forth by the state, the capacity of the pool will be initially set at 185 persons at a time. Berea City Administrator David Gregory said the tentative plan is to have the first group of 185 admitted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A one-hour break will follow to sanitize the facility, and then a second pool session admitting 185 people will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Things can change, but as of now, that looks like our capacity,” Bloom said. “The governor may change things and allow more people, but we may not be able to do that comfortably. Right now, 185 is a comfortable but steady number.”
Bloom said she consulted a number of Kentucky cities to determine how they have handled the pandemic.
The City of Richmond, which has a normal pool capacity of 1,100 customers at Paradise Cove, will be limiting their capacity to 300, Bloom said.
No pool passes will be issued this season, and officials are considering charging $3 for adults, $2 for children 3-17 years old, and no charge for children two years old and under.
The fee during a non-COVID year is typically $5 for adults and $4 for youths.
Pool rules
• Groups of 185 people will be admitted 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
• The pool will be cleaned and santized from 2-3 p.m.
• Splash pad will be open
• Customers may bring their own food and snacks, provided they don’t bring glass bottles or glass into the facility.
• Customers will have to bring their own chairs and towels to reduce the possibility of infection and help ensure public safety.
• The concession stand will not be operating this year, however, the pool will provide drinking water and healthy snacks in cooperation with Martina Laforce of Berea Kids Eat.
