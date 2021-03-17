The Berea City Pool will open on Memorial Day weekend if all goes as planned, according to Berea Parks and Recreation Director Cilla Bloom.
Bloom made the announcement Monday night during a meeting of the City of Berea Parks and Recreation Committee. “We are, at this point, planning to move forward. We don’t have a lot of details at this time, but we are hopefully planning to open on time, on Memorial Day weekend,” Bloom said. Berea City Council Parks and Recreation Committee Chair John Payne confirmed the decision at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Bloom noted that health and safety guidelines are expected to be forthcoming from the Kentucky governor’s office in order to help the city operate the pool while exercising precautions against spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Earlier this month, the City of Richmond’s Parks and Recreation Committee announced they will explore ways to limit capacity to ensure public safety. That could include measures such as staggering customer entry times or cutting down on how many people are allowed in the facility at a given time. Bloom said the city will be developing plans to operate the pool safely in order to protect the public, and that the rules will be announced before the pool opens.
In other action, the council voted unanimously to accept a proposal from the Parks and Recreation Committee to construct a dog park at the end of Harrison Road, next to the parking lot of Berea Municipal Utilities.
Berea City Administrator David Gregory presented the plan to the committee Monday night, which includes three fenced off areas accessible with gates, six park benches, two animal waste disposal sites, as well as a water bottle filling/dog watering station. The cost is currently projected to be under $20,000. The three pens will be approximately one third of an acre each.
Berea City Councilman Ronnie Terrill expressed approval for the project, saying he hoped it would be just the first of more in Berea. “This is just the start. We’re going to have to put more dog parks around towns after we see how it works,” Terrill said.
The new dog park could be up and running in 30 to 40 days, Gregory said. Councilmember Teresa Scenters said the proposed project is a good start, and a good way to find out if the facility is a good fit for Berea.
“I don’t think we can go too wrong with this. It’s small enough to provide us with some data and we may totally change our minds six months from now, but I don’t think so. I think this is a great first step and this is a great first location,” Scenters said.
Also approved unanimously Tuesday was a municipal order launching the Small Business Reinvestment Program. The city program will allocate up to $50,000 in CARES Act funds consisting of a one-time payment of up to $1,500 for local businesses that had their operations interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The application process begins on March 17 and concludes on March 26.
To be eligible for the one-time grant, businesses must have a brick and mortar location within Berea city limits, and residential and franchise-related businesses are not eligible for the payments.
Applicants must be current on all property tax and business license payments, must be in good standing with the Kentucky Secretary of State, and must not have more than 10 employees or have an income more than $100,000 annually. Eligible businesses include retail establishments, barbers or beauty salons, sit down restaurants, and other non-essential businesses forced to close down after March 16, 2020.
Additionally, the order stipulates that businesses that have already received pandemic-related financial assistance from the government are not eligible for the Small Business Reinvestment Program.
For more information go to the City of Berea website at www.bereaky.gov.
The next Berea City Council meeting will be April 6.
