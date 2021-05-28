Pool prep pic

Cody Richmond of the Berea Parks and Recreation Department waxes one of the slides last week at the Berea City Pool. Richmond and the rest of the lifeguards have been busy getting ready for opening day set for Saturday. The first session is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and the second session is 3-6 p.m. Sunday hours are 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. The capacity is set for 200 per session. A complete guide to this year’s pool rules appear on page A12.

Tags

Recommended for you