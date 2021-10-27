Becky Brown, owner of Becky Brown Jewelry, helps Sharon Gatherwright with an enameling project during a one-day workshop last Saturday morning. Brown, taught participants the basics of designing a basic piece of jewelry using the enameling process. Brown also held a similar workshop last Sunday and plans to conduct more classes on Nov. 6-7. Brown said the two-day event was successful and was pleased with the turnout. “My participants made some beautiful pieces,” she said. “I was so impressed with how they turned out.”
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Those using landline in 859 area code have change coming starting Sunday
- Forecast calls for warmer, wetter winter
- Keaston Beau Baldwin
- Madison County Detention Center, Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Kentucky one of five states vying for Toyota battery plant
- Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 7 - 10, 2021
- Madison County Property Transfers: week of October 7 - 11, 2021
- Chestnut Street repairs delayed
- Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 11 - 13, 2021
- Berea College President Lyle Roelofs announces retirement
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.