Becky Brown

Becky Brown, owner of Becky Brown Jewelry, helps Sharon Gatherwright with an enameling project during a one-day workshop last Saturday morning. Brown, taught participants the basics of designing a basic piece of jewelry using the enameling process. Brown also held a similar workshop last Sunday and plans to conduct more classes on Nov. 6-7. Brown said the two-day event was successful and was pleased with the turnout. “My participants made some beautiful pieces,” she said. “I was so impressed with how they turned out.”

