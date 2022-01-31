Two new restaurants will be joining the growing ranks of Berea eateries, but the trend highlights a unique problem. There are restauranteurs interested in opening a business in Berea, but competition for available commercial spaces is stiff.
City of Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel recently announced that Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken will be opening a store in Berea on Plaza Drive. Additionally, Scooter’s Coffee, a drive-thru establishment, will also be opening a location in Berea, though the precise location in town is yet to be determined, according to Angel.
“I’m just working on getting them the right location,” Angel said. “They’re really a good little company and they’ll offer pastries and breakfast sandwiches and things like that. They are strictly a drive-thru and they are recognized for their speed.”
Angel further noted the company is committed to opening 20 stores in Kentucky, starting with Berea then going all the way down into Tennessee.
Also on Plaza Drive, Patty Cake will be opening, which is a cookie and confection store. Plans for a donut shop on Plaza Drive have fallen through, Angel said. Patty Cake may open within the next two months.
Other entrepreneurs have expressed interest in opening restaurants in Berea, but getting affordable space has been an issue, according to Angel. One businessman out of Brodhead shopped for a venue to open a new barbecue restaurant in Old Town. When that didn’t work out, he surveyed the recently closed Amish Store, but is still searching for a place to open his business. “We are running out of space to offer people, which is a good problem but a bad problem,” Angel said.
In addition to a possible barbecue restaurant, one business owner has expressed interest in opening a wine and cheese shop in Berea, though they did not succeed in landing a space on College Square as hoped. Another entrepreneur is hoping to open a coffee roasting shop in Berea, which would also offer locally produced foods and goods. Angel said the search for a brick-and-mortar home for that business also continues.
There are also new developments when it comes to restaurants in Berea. Honeysuckle Dining and Bourbon House, located in the former Churchill’s building, has opened to very strong reviews, giving visitors and locals a new option for fine dining. While the restaurant is currently taking guests on a reservation-only basis, Angel said the restaurant’s quality and attention to detail should make it a big success. “The atmosphere is wonderful, and the food is really top quality,” Angel said.
Berea Nutrition at 711 Chestnut Street opened recently, offering a wide variety of tasty and nutritious shakes. The restaurant’s bistro-like atmosphere may provide a boost to a new establishment opening next door, Bad Wolf Gaming. That family-oriented business will offer board gaming, theme rooms such as a Harry Potter room, geocaching, Pokémon, and a variety of other games, Angel said. Bad Wolf Gaming is expected to open within the next 30 days.
Happy Jack’s World Sandwich Bar, meanwhile, is about to open in a new location at the former Promenade Gallery on Center Street. Happy Jack’s joins nearby Noodle Nirvana, which recently relocated from Chestnut Street to College Square.
Beginning in February, food trucks will be invited to set up shop Fridays in the parking lot of the Boone Square mini-mall. In addition, the city is seeking ways to allow food trucks to park in the lot of Chestnut Street Pavilion, Angel added.
In other business developments, citizens may have noticed work is going on in the old weaving building behind The Log House. Three new businesses are planned for the space so far: the taleless dog booksellers, In Cahoots Mercantile, a general merchandise store, and Get Outside KY, where visitors can get information about equipment rental and learn about Berea’s various outdoor adventure spots.
Overall, Angel reports she is surprised that the number of new businesses in Berea kept growing in 2020 and 2021. “The calls [from prospective businesses] are exciting because they are things that we’ve never had. I think indications are we are attracting more attention from other investors out of state who do see Berea as a new and unique place,” Angel said.
On top of all of that, Angel said the city continues to aggressively court major grocery retailers such as Kroger and Publix to come to Berea. “A major grocery store is a must,” Angel said. “I think we look more appealing now than we’ve ever looked to box stores. So, I’m pleased with where we are going in that direction and we can all be hopeful that is still going to happen.”
