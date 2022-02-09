BMU
Terrie C. Brumley

In order to make repairs to the water system, customers of Berea Municipal Utilities may experience interruption in the area of W Jefferson St on Thursday, February 10, from 9 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m.

There is a possibility there will be a Boil Water Advisory after the repairs are made.

BMU will post the advisory to Facebook & our website, www.bereautilities.com if needed.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions, please contact our office.

