By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
At Sunday’s Memorial Day service at Berea Cemetery, veterans read a roll call of names of Bereans who died in foreign wars. At the ceremony hosted by American Legion Cleveland Frost Post 50, Berea mayor and keynote speaker Bruce Fraley went a step further, encouraging the audience to remember the individuals who died in service to their country, including their lives, their hopes and their families.
Before highlighting the life of one Berean who died in World War II, Fraley recalled the history of Memorial Day, and suggested what fallen veterans might say if they could speak to us today.
The entirety of Fraley’s remarks read as follows:
“To properly honor and remember the sacrifices of the brave service members this Memorial Day, we should enjoy our freedoms with gratitude, never forgetting all we have been given and realizing that freedom is not free.
We are all very fortunate to live in the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and we owe a debt of gratitude to all who have laid down their lives for us, and who fought to preserve and strengthen our great nation.
Each year we recall that Memorial Day was established to honor those who died in the Civil War, which claimed more lives of Americans than any other war in our history. In the late 1860s, Americans began to hold springtime tributes to fallen soldiers by decorating their graves, and praying together. These traditions remain with us today. Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established as a federal holiday in 1971.
While we talk about the history and purpose of Memorial Day, and that is good, we should also think about what those brave soldiers, who have given the ultimate sacrifice, might say to us if they were standing with us, in this place, here today. We all have thoughts of what they might say. Some of my thoughts of what they might say to me are:
‘Don’t let my sacrifice be in vain. Protect freedom. Do not be afraid to fight tyranny and oppression. Do not be afraid to stand up to those who seek to destroy us.”
Perhaps they would also say, ‘Defend liberty at all costs. Remember all who have died, from the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775 to Afghanistan, so that you might live as a free man in the greatest country on earth.’
Or maybe they would say: ‘Also remember the families who grieve us. Comfort them. Help them when you can. Call my name and do not forget me.’
They might also say: ‘Remember the 900+ veterans who are buried in this cemetery, who served out country honorably, who defended our freedom and our liberty, for their service is also important even though they did not die in a foreign war, they made a sacrifice for all of us.’
Let those thoughts of what they might say be good thoughts and remember them throughout the year.
Last year, I did something a little bit different, where I got information about four veterans who died in foreign wars so that we might know them a little better. Their families were eager to tell me about what they were like, what their hobbies were, what their personalities were like, what they hoped to do when they got back home. This year, I was able to get information on one other soldier, who died in World War II.”
At that point, Fraley read from information provided by Paul Rominger, which read:
“Paul B. Robinson was born in Paint Lick May 8, 1915. He was the sixth of 10 children of Sherman and Flora Shockley Robinson. When he was still a child, the family moved to Berea where his father had a grocery store. His father was also a carpenter and continued farming. His mother was a homemaker, but was also a musician, playing the piano, organ, violin and accordion. Paul had a good singing voice and was told often he should be on the radio. Paul was a member of First Christian Church. He married Mary Francis Waller. They had no children.
Paul Robinson was employed at Blue Grass Army Depot when he was inducted into service October 27, 1943. He was trained in communications at Camp Blanding, Florida. In April, 1944, he was sent to England in preparation for the invasion of France. On the flight with him was a fellow soldier from Berea, Ralph Neeley. The photo of them remains a treasured possession. Paul was a linesman in the 82nd Airborne Division, 69th Regiment. Men from three divisions parachuted behind German lines June 6, 1944. Paul and his unit parachuted into Ste. Mere Eglise in the early morning hours preceding the invasion of the beaches of Normandy. Five weeks later on July 11, he was killed by a sniper in the horrible battle for St. Lo. Paul was buried in the Normandy American Cemetery overlooking Omaha Beach. There is a memorial marker for him in the Berea Cemetery. Paul Robinson was awarded the Purple Heart.
In his last letter home received by his mother July 13, Paul wrote: ‘We had a really nice church service this morning with communion. It was touching and impressionable. Have you heard from Harold? I wish I could hear from him. Until next time. I go on duty in two hours. Be good and God bless you all.’”
Fraley closed by encouraging citizens to provide information about 35 serviceman who died in foreign wars and are now memorialized in Berea Cemetery. He expressed hope that family and friends would contact him so more stories of fallen veterans might be told.
