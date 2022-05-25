The Berea American Legion Post 50 will have its annual Memorial Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Berea Cemetery Flag Pole.
The organization also plans to put flags in graves at 3:30 p.m. Thursday that will be held rain or shine. Participants are urged to bring a screw driver.
Weather permitting, Post 50 and the volunteers will remove the flags from the graves at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the cemetery. Wet flags can’t be stored.
An “All Call” will be made if necessary to remove dry flags from the grave sites.
Memorial Day is Monday, unofficially the start of summer.
