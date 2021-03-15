The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled pothole repair operations. Rolling road blocks (a mobile operation) will be utilized for the work on Interstate 75 - Northbound.
• Wednesday, March 17 — Midnight until 6 a.m.
• Thursday, March 18 : Midnight until 6 a.m. (6 hours)
• Friday, March 19 - Midnight until 6 a.m.
Pothole repair work will be in effect for the following locations: Operations will begin at mile-point 73.4 (the Madison-Rockcastle County line) and extend to the Duncannon Lane Exit (Exit 83). The traveling public should expect delays during the hours of scheduled repair operations.
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
