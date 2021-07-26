Power has been restored in portions of Berea and Madison County following an outage Monday morning.
The outage lasted for more than three hours and was restored at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday. The outage began at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday morning, causing widespread disruption at homes and businesses.
"We do not have a definitive cause according to our team at Berea Municipal Utilities," Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said. "However, I was advised that a problem occurred in the KU (Kentucky Utilities) transmission system somewhere between Berea and Richmond, cause of phase of the three-phase system to go down. Our utilities team worked hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."
Berea Municipal Utilities lost 1 phase of a transmission line feeding into Berea, resulting in outagess throughout the city and some nearby areas in the county, including the Kirksville area.
The Berea City Pool was closed during the power loss, but was scheduled to reopen for the second session of the day at 3 p.m.
The Berea Police Department directed traffic at most traffic light stops and others used the three-way and four-way stop methods during the outage.
The Berea Fire Department was busy making its runs throughout the city answering fire and smoke alarm calls during the outage. Berea Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin and his crew responded to approximately 12 calls, triggered by the outage.
Sandlin said most of the calls were from buildings on the Berea College Campus.
Berea Utilities is advising those who haven’t had their power restored to call (859) 986-4391.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.