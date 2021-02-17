Residents in Berea and Madison County are still digging out from a pair of ice storms that battered the county during the past week, and Mother Nature isn’t finished just yet.
Another winter storm is forecast through Thursday that could bring an additional 3-5 inches of snow on top of the ice and sleet that has already accumulated in Madison County.
“This will be the third winter storm in the span of eight days,” said John Gordon, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office in Louisville.
This storm is not forecast to have as much snow as the last one, according to Gordon, with the greatest threat of three to four inches being along a 50-mile wide line stretching from Bowling Green to Lexington and on to Vanceburg.
Berea Public Works Director Donnie Davidson said his department has been working split 12-hour shifts continuously to clear city streets, but said the biggest issue as been the temperatures that haven’t gotten above freezing in more than a week. He said the frigid temperatures and the ice have “been the main issues.”
“Some spots are clear and some look clear, but they’re not,” he said Wednesday. “There is black ice and some of the roads have a lot of ice that we can’t get off the road. Hopefully we’ll get a break in (the weather) and get the temperatures warmed back up so we can get the streets cleared all the way to the blacktop.”
Davidson said the city’s salt supply is in good shape and added he’s been careful with the inventory currently on hand.
Davidson said a rise in temperatures this weekend will enable his crew to put a dent on the roadways.
“We’ve got salt,” he said. “We’ve just kind of been conservative, trying not to waste any and trying to get through these events. Once it gets all over with, we will try to get it melted (with the salt) and use more of it.”
On Monday, more than 4,000 power outages were recorded in the Madison County and that number dwindled to less than 650 by Wednesday morning.
Following the first wave last week, Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor declared a State of Emergency for Madison County because of an overnight ice storm and severe winter weather that has impacted the region during the past week.
“Madison County is currently experiencing power outages and extensive tree debris on roadways throughout the County,” Taylor said.
“Declaring a state of emergency enables the County and cities to have the ability to receive reimbursement if assistance is made available for communities impacted by this winter weather storm. As always, we encourage citizens to stay safe and report any outages or damage to our hotline.”
After this week, the active winter weather pattern is expected to make a turn for the better.
Gordon said after another night of single-digit temperatures forcast Friday night, he expects above freezing temperatures for the weekend.
Another system expected to reach Kentucky Sunday night and Monday will likely be all rain.
