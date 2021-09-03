My father-in-law Charles has been a longtime Holiness preacher. One of his friends, Mike, embarked on a joint project with him. They visited twenty churches in nearby counties that Charles had preached at in the past. These included churches in Jackson County, Madison County, Clay County, Estill County, and Laurel County. Mike drove Charles to each church and took a few photographs at each location.
My contribution was to record his memories of these churches. His memory is very clear. Most of the churches he could recall the name of the original pastors.
He talked about when people walked and rode horses or buggies to church.
A revival was an event at that time It drew lots of people, including the younger people, from many nearby churches.
He mentioned some unusual revivals. One Sand Gap church had a week-long revival that met two times a day.
Charles spoke of being reprimanded at the Bond Holiness Church in Clay County for closing a revival too quickly. The revival had only run for fourteen weeks. At the time Charles was working at Berea College and was getting home around 2 a.m. He had no time to write out a sermon.
He relied on God for his message then as he still does to this day.
The preachers would receive a “pounding” from the congregation. It could be money, canned goods, or a ham.
Cars were not as common then, and it was hard to get gas money. The roads were difficult to travel with lots of mud. You had to allow plenty of travel time.
He mentioned pushing others out and having to roll up his pant legs wading water. After the revivals, there was the baptizing.
Most of these were done in nearby creeks. Charles recalled rolling a new believer into the creek in a wheelchair to be baptized.
Charles spoke about an early mentor, Rolland Cornelius from Evans Chapel Holiness Church in Laurel County.
He felt the Lord put them together to help him.
Brother Elmer “Pop” and Sister Oda “Nanny” Barrett had a long relationship with Charles at his home church, Bearwallow Holiness Church.
He is 95 now and has served there since its founding in the early 1950’s.
During his lifetime, Charles preached to many and enjoyed the fellowship of their company. He built close relationships with other pastors and churches.
He has witnessed many healings. He rejoiced when people accepted salvation and were baptized. He has seen and endured a lot in his lifetime.
Although he has not finished the race, he is still fighting the good fight, and keeping the faith.
