Three Berea players reached double digits as the Pirates advanced to the 44th District championship game for the first time since 2006 with a 60-53 win over Model.
Jaylen Dorsey finished with 19 points and eight rebounds to pace Berea (22-8). Jayden Smith and Timmy Thompson finished with 17 and 12 points, respectively. Smith also added eight rebounds to the tally sheet, while Jared Whitaker added seven points in the win.
“Our kids battled hard tonight,” Coach Eric Swords said. “We played great defense, holding them to 35 percent shooting.”
Berea’s team play offset a big night by Model’s Cruse Pingleton, who finished with 28 points and seven rebounds.
“We had problems containing Cruse, but are grateful to get out with a win,” Swords added. “Our offense was as good as it’s been all year. Dorsey and Smith both were great, and Timmy Thompson made some huge plays down the stretch. So happy for our guys and looking forward to competing on Friday for a District title.”
Berea will face Madison Central for the 44th District Championship at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at McBrayer Arena on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.
Berea and Central did not play each other during the regular season.
Lady Pirates 54, Lady Patriots 40
The Berea Lady Pirates turned up the heat in the second half and erased a 21-19 halftime deficit to blow past Model, 54-40, in the first round of the district tournament Tuesday night.
Berea (17-13) got 22 points and five rebounds from Madison Howell, who finished 11-for-12 from the foul line. Maddy King added 12 points, while Isis Rodgers finished with seven points.
Berea will face Madison Central for the district championship at 6 p.m. Friday at EKU. The two squads played on Dec. 16, 2019, with the Lady Pirates coming away with a tight, 51-48 win at home.
Madison Central 53, Southern 46
It was an abrupt ending to Madison Southern’s season as the Eagles fell to cross-county rival Madison Central in the first round of the 44th District Tournament Monday night.
It began well enough as the Eagles (16-14) stretched a 27-19 halftime advantage to a 33-19 lead with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter following a Hunter Buchanan basket. From there, things went wonky as the Indians rallied to claim a 53-46 win and advanced to Friday night’s championship game versus Berea.
Southern Coach Austin Newton said the game boiled down to second-half execution.
“The biggest difference in the game was Central’s defense in the second half,” Newton explained. “They were sticking to our shooters, which caused us to have to try and finish at the rim.
We had a hard time getting the ball in the post and couldn’t finish at the rim when we needed to.”
Particularly troublesome was Southern’s inability to connect from long range in the second half. After going 5-for-9 from three-point land in the first half, the Eagles were stone cold in the second half, going 0-for-9.
“We did not make a three in the second half, and we are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the state,” Newton pointed out.
Going into the game, Southern was focused on slowing down Central’s Kole Brown. While the Eagles limited Brown to seven points, the Indians had other players who stepped up their game.
It was an unceremonious end for a group of talented seniors, Newton said.
“This is one of my favorite teams that I’ve ever been a part of in sports because of not only the way they play, but because of their leadership and the way they have bought into the culture we have established at Madison Southern,” Newton said. “Even though we lost this game, we had a winning season as far as the record at 16-14, and they are winners off the court and in the community. Their legacy will be remembered forever.”
Nate Turner and Hunter Buchanan lead Southern with 11 points each. Chad Fugate added eight points, while Colby Sebastian finished with seven points.
Lady Indians 40, Lady Eagles 36
A cold second quarter spelled doom for the Madison Southern Lady Eagles as they fell to Madison Central, 40-36, in the first round of the 44th District Tournament.
First-year coach Allie Turley said Central’s game plan didn’t feature the unexpected, but the game boiled down to inconsistency.
“Central did not do anything we were not expecting,” Turley said. “We just struggled to make shots in the second quarter and we had too many unforced turnovers during that same time.”
Macie Daniels led Southern with 19 points and three rebounds. Aleigh Richardson added five points and nine boards in the loss. The team’s leading scorer Samantha Cornelison was strapped with foul trouble early on and finished with three points and three rebounds.
“Sam getting into foul trouble did not affect our game plan any more than if it had been someone else in foul trouble,” Turley added.
The Lady Eagles finish the season with a 16-15 mark, and Turley credited his seniors for laying a foundation to build on.
“We would have liked a few more wins, but we played a tough schedule,” the coach said. “This program has great kids that are always willing to work and will fight to the final buzzer.
“This senior group is made up of some fantastic young women with bright futures,” Turley continued. “This group has done a great job of leading all year long, and they have helped set the standard of Lady Eagle Basketball. They will be missed. I wish I could have coached them for more than one season.”
