A new face will patrol the sidelines for Berea as Eric Fields takes the helm of the Pirate basketball program. Though this will be his first year as head coach, Fields is already familiar with the program, having served under former coach Eric Swords.
Last year was a difficult season as the Pirates went 8-8 under two coaches.
Having worked with the team throughout the summer, Field has come away liking what he is seeing.
“My biggest impression is their willingness to learn and work to get better,” Fields said. “Most of the group is very young, and we all have a lot of growing to do.”
Fields has approached his first season with the mindset of team first.
“We are looking to establish a program that is unselfish, and every guy is out there playing for the other teammate and not just themselves,” he said.
While Fields expects every player to contribute, he is looking for senior Quentin Morgan, junior Canon Cummins and sophomore Trenton Wilson to step into leadership roles.
“Q for obvious reasons because he has been here the longest and is just a great natural leader,” Fields said. “Canon and Trent have some varsity experience but need to step up and be leaders for the younger guys who are new to the program.”
Last year, Morgan averaged 6.5 points per game, while Wilson averaged 15.2 points per game.
The 2021-2022 season will be a growing process as Fields will be looking for improvement at every practice and game.
But the first-year coach is confident in his squad as they have shown the ability to absorb information quickly and translate it to the court.
“It is a new system for them, so it takes time to get accustomed to,” he said. “Our effort gets better every day with guys becoming more comfortable with the system.”
Fields said his team would be ready when the district tournament begins and is approaching the season with a game-by-game process.
“I think there are three good teams in the district that we have to compete with,” he said. “I am mostly just focused on getting us better one game at a time and crossing that bridge when we come to it.”
Roster
22 Nik Ballew So.
2 Quenten Morgan Sr.
35 Tommy Banderman Fr.
44 Hunter Price Sr.
32 Samuel Bolakoro Fr
3 Cameron Puckett Fr.
13 Joseph Cobb So.
11 Koty Roberts Jr.
23 Canon Cummins Jr.
20 Dolton Robinson So.
21 Landon Kidd Fr.
33 Ethan Slone Fr.
5 Shawn Kiett So.
24 Trenton Wilson So.
1 Jayden Lainhart Fr.
(Source: KHSAA)
Schedule
November
Nov. 30 at HazardForfeit, COVID
December
Dec. 2 Owsley County7:30 p.m.
Dec. 4 at Phelps3 p.m.
Dec. 7 at Bell County3:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 at Barbourville7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 at Estill County7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17 vs. Lewis County7 p.m.
(at Rowan County)
Dec. 20 at RacelandNoon
Dec. 28 vs. Pineville
at Middlesboro4:30 p.m.
January
Jan. 3 Casey County7:30 p.m.
Jan. 6 at Jackson County7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 vs. Trinity Christian 5:30 p.m.
(All “A” Classic) at Model
Jan. 18 Bluegrass United7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 Barbourville7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 at Rockcastle County 7:30 p.m.
February
Feb. 4 Model7:45 p.m.
Feb. 5 PhelpsTBA
Feb. 7 Wellspring Guardians 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 Estill County7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14 Hazard7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 Rowan County7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 at Owsley County7:30 p.m.
