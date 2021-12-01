Madison Southern coach Austin Newton said his Eagles have a new mindset as his team prepares for the 2021-2022 season.
“Too often over the years at Madison Southern, the mindset is that we aren’t supposed to win certain games,” Newton said. “This group that I have has a different mentality. They expect to win every game on their schedule.”
Though the Eagles (11-12 last season) lost leading scorer Trent DeVries (17.7 points per game) to graduation, the cupboard isn’t bare as Newton has plenty of options to turn to, especially down low. Nate Turner returns to the team after sitting out last year with a knee injury. He brings ideal size as a 6-foot 6-inch post player. In addition, Brett Erslan, another 6-foot 6-inch post player, brings great size and can score and rebound (7.6 ppg and 5.8 rpg last season). Six-foot, 6-inch Hezekiah Fogle is another presence in the paint who Newton said, “… will be a force in the middle.”
Sophomore Jay Rose is an athletic wing who can put the ball in the basket, as he proved last season, averaging 12 points a game. Newton called Blake Simpson the team’s best defender and a high-energy player who should flourish this season.
Newton has been pleased with the preseason effort from the team, which he anticipates translating into a winning season.
“We have several guys that have been part of our program for a few years now and understand the flow of practice and our offensive and defensive system,” Newton said. “We had a great summer season going 20-4 and beating some excellent teams. The story of the year will be determined by how much we can get stronger mentally and physically to compete with the best of the best in the 11th Region.”
Looking at the 44th District (Southern, Madison Central, Berea and Model), Newton believes his team will compete for the district title and make its mark in the 11th Region.
That includes picking up the school’s first-ever 11th Region Tournament win, Newton added.
“I don’t know if the talent has always been there for Southern to win a regional tournament game, but we feel like this year and the next few years, we will have the talent and ability to make it happen,” Newton said. “We must continue to grow and mature. We have a growth mindset and talk about it daily.”
Roster
22 Nik Ballew So.
25 Ashton Hazelwood Fr.
24 Kyle Linville Jr.
20 Jackson Chambers Jr.
0 Casen Nobbe Fr.
54 Brett Erslan Jr.
1 Jay Rose So.
23 Hezekiah Fogle Sr.
13 Blake Simpson Sr.
3 Braden Hudson So.
11 Walter Smith Sr.
4 Zach Hudson So.
41 Nate Turner Sr.
(Source: KHSAA)
Schedule
November
Nov. 30 Danville Christian, won 67-49
December
Dec. 2 at Casey County 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 4 Woodford County 6:15 p.m
At Lexington Christian
Dec. 7 Montgomery County 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 Rockcastle County 7:30 p.m. *
Dec. 14 Madison Central 7:30 p.m. •
Dec. 17 Danville 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20-22 Lee’s Famous Recipe
Holiday Classic at Southern
Dec. 28-30 at Campbellsville Tourney
January
Jan. 4 E. Jessamine 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 Model 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8 Great Crossing 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 at Estill County 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 at Boyle County 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18 Somerset 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 at Harlan County 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 at NorthcLaurel 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 Berea (Berea College) 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 at Clinton County 4:30 p.m.
February
Feb. 1 Tates Creek7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 at Lincoln County7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 Western Hills 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 at Marion County 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15 Franklin County 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 Bourbon County 7:30 p.m.
(at EKU)
* at Berea College
