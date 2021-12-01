Headed into the girls’ basketball season, the big question surrounding the Madison Southern Lady Eagles is replacing prolific scorer Samantha Cornelison. Coach Josh Curtis said the answer is simple.
“We lost a lot of scoring, but we had a lot of capable scorers last year that had good moments in key moments that we didn’t need to do as much,” Curtis said.
Curtis said typically when a team loses its scoring leaders, it goes through a period of rebuilding. This won’t be the case for this year’s squad, the second-year coach said.
“We have a lot of talent coming back, both experienced and young, that will allow us to keep progressing from last year,” he said. “Our toughest task this year will be switching mindsets to be more aggressive offensively and to adjust to different roles. It may not be until January until we get used to those roles, but we will get there.”
Southern (18-7 last season) returns three starters from last years’ squad (Morgan Flannery, Macie Daniels and Reece Estep).
“They have all started multiple seasons, been named all-district and all-region,” Curtis said. “They have a ton of experience. We will ask them to be some of the players changing roles and taking on more of a leadership role.”
In addition to upperclassmen leadership, there are many talented youths on the team who Curtis feels will rise to the occasion.
“We also have eighth-grader Hadley French, senior Hannah Ashcraft, junior Tara Wooten, junior Bella Moberly, junior Jada Carter, and freshman Ashlan Estep that all played big minutes and had very important moments for us.”
Curtis said that preseason practice has gone well as the team has brought good energy into the gym.
“I challenged them that good teams don’t have bad practices, so we focus on every day leaving everything at the door and focusing on getting better in some way for those two hours,” he said. “The energy has been really good, and we have a lot of kids trying to step up and assume leadership roles.”
Curtis expects the team to go through growing pains in the early portion of the season. But in the end, Curtis feels the team will come together at the right time to make it a successful season.
“It may be rough for us at first and the team you see in December is not who you will see in late January and February,” he said. “It is going to take us some time to adjust to new roles and find out who is going to step up and be consistent performers for us.”
The ability for the team to come together will be important once the district and region tournaments roll around, Curtis said.
“I would argue that the 44th (District) is the most competitive district in the 11th Region,” Curtis said. “I believe three of the top six or seven teams are in this district. Berea is bringing back their whole team and will have one of their best teams they’ve ever had. Central is still young, but they have a ton of experience with that youth making them contenders for the next several years. I like our team a lot in terms of what we bring back.”
“We will be off a lot of people’s radar at first because of what we lost, and that is exactly where we want to be,” Curtis continued. “We’ve got depth at every position and check every box that you would want out of a contender.
“Every game in the 44th will come down to the last possession.”
Roster
3 Hannah Ashcraft Sr.
30Kirstin Fraley Jr.
5 Jada Carter Jr.
20 Hadley French 8th
13 Natalea Clark Jr.
22Kathryn Howson Sr.
25 Lessie Clemmons Jr.
33 Bella Moberly Jr.
23 Macie Daniels Jr.
12 Laci Sandlin 8th
21 Ashlan Estep Fr.
12Bailee Sparks 8th
32 Reece Estep Jr.
40 Olivia Wagnor So.
24 Morgan Flannery Sr.
1 Tara Wooten Jr.
(Source: KHSAA)
Schedule
November
Nov. 30 at E. Jessamine, won, 50-34
December
Dec. 3 at Whitley County 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 6 Pineville 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 8 at Harrison County 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 Madison Central 6 p.m.
Dec. 14 at N. Laurel 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18 TBA, Berea Holiday Classic
Dec. 19 vs. Floyd Central noon *
Dec. 23 at Casey County, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 27 at Orlando, Florida
January
Jan. 4 at Fredrick Douglass 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 Boyle County, 6 p.m.
Jan. 8 at Garrard County 5 p.m.
Jan. 11 W. Jessamine 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 at Dunbar 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 17 Henry Clay 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 Great Crossing 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 Tates Creek 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 Berea 6 p.m.
Jan. 31 at Lincoln County 7:30 p.m.
February
Feb. 2 at Powell County 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 Lafayette 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7 Frankfort 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 at Bryan Station 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 at Estill County 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 at Lexington Catholic 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 Scott County 6 p.m.
• Berea Holiday Classic
