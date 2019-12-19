It would seem that the Madison Southern Eagles (3-2) have found their range from the outside as they canned 26 three-pointers in back-to-back wins over Woodford County (92-68) and Barbourville (79-61).
“We’ve known we have excellent shooters on our team, it was a matter of us just seeing the ball go in the basket,” Coach Austin Newton said.
Chad Fugate pumped in 32 points in the Eagles’ win over Woodford County, while Hunter Buchanan added 24 points. Fugate was at it again versus Barbourville as he led the team with 24 points. Buchanan added 19 points, while Jonah White finished with 16. Colby Sebastian added 10 assists on the night.
A tweak in the rotation has helped jump-start the Eagle offense, Newton added.
“We have started using a “platoon” type system in the first quarter of games that has jump-started us,” he said. “Our energy and effort and the way we responded from the Estill County game makes me proud.”
Southern will face Dixie Heights at Rowan County in the Kentucky Bank Challenge. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Berea boys hammer Dayton, fall to Pineville
After lighting up the scoreboard to the tune of 82 points against Dayton (82-47), the Berea Pirates (6-1) six-game winning streak came to an end with a 78-73 loss to Pineville.
“On Saturday we struggled shooting in the first half, going 2-13 from three,” Coach Eric Swords said. “In the second half, we got going and had a chance to tie the game with under 10 seconds but came up short.”
Jaylen Dorsey led the way for the Pirates against Dayton, knocking in 21 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Trenton Wilson knocked down five three-pointers to finish with 15 points. Jayden Smith added 15 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Dorsey finished with 38 points against Pineville, while Smith finished with 18.
Berea will face Evangel Christian Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Berea All A Holiday Classic.
