The High School football season kicked off Friday night and the Berea Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 29-8 win over Harlan at Duerson Stadium.
It marked the first win of the Frank Parks era. Berea went 0-8 last season but regrouped against the Dragons to earn a victory on opening night.
Madison Southern dropped a 55-14 setback to Southwestern Friday night in Somerset. The Eagles scored a touchdown on their first play of the season on Cole Carpenter’s 62-yard strike to Walter Smith, but the Warriors responded with 34 unanswered points to put the game away.
In other games, Madison Central fell to Lexington Christian, 21-12 in the Roy Kidd Bowl in Richmond. The contest was Mike Holcomb's debut as coach of the Indians.
State scoreboard:
Adair Co. 46, Russell Co. 7
Apollo 44, Owensboro Catholic 27
Bardstown 35, Franklin-Simpson 21
Bath Co. 27, Fairview 0
Berea 29, Harlan 8
Bethlehem 48, Providence, Ind. 7
Betsy Layne 12, Martin County 7
Bishop Brossart 28, Dayton 0
Bourbon Co. 27, East Jessamine 20
Boyd Co. 49, S. Point, Ohio 10
Bullitt Central 52, Lou. Waggener 24
Campbellsville 18, Monroe Co. 14
Carmel, Ind. 49, Lou. Trinity 38
Central Hardin 21, Lou. DeSales 6
Christian Co. 24, Caldwell Co. 3
Cin. Elder, Ohio 28, Cov. Catholic 6
Collins 62, Shelby Co. 7
Conner 35, Lex. Lafayette 12
Cooper 30, George Rogers Clark 3
Corbin 35, Arden Christ School, N.C. 21
Cov. Holy Cross 43, Bellevue 6
Danville 23, Garrard Co. 20
Daviess Co. 30, Meade Co. 0
Dixie Heights 42, Lloyd Memorial 0
East Ridge 42, Floyd Central 34
Elizabethtown 21, North Bullitt 7
Estill Co. 29, Powell Co. 6
Fort Knox 22, Lou. Shawnee 0
Frankfort 41, Paris 14
Franklin Co. 43, Scott Co. 14
Frederick Douglass 27, Lex. Bryan Station 14
Gleason, Tenn. 40, Fulton Co. 0
Grayson Co. 43, Edmonson Co. 0
Great Crossing 50, Western Hills 2
Greenwood 55, Spring Hill, Tenn. 32
Hancock Co. 44, Breckinridge Co. 0
Harlan Co. 59, South Laurel 26
Henderson Co. 31, Calloway Co. 13
Holmes 44, Grant Co. 24
Hopkins Co. Central 47, Webster Co. 9
John Hardin 48, LaRue Co. 6
Johnson Central 60, Lex. Henry Clay 21
Lawrence Co. 42, Harrison Co. 7
Letcher County Central 50, Shelby Valley 13
Lex. Christian 21, Madison Central 12
Lex. Paul Dunbar 69, Breathitt Co. 28
Lex. Sayre 35, Eminence 6
Lexington Catholic 24, Ryle 21
Lincoln Co. 50, Somerset 20
Logan Co. 37, Warren East 0
Lou. Ballard 28, Hopkinsville 3
Lou. Butler 20, Lou. Western 12
Lou. Christian Academy 31, South Oldham 11
Lou. DuPont Manual 14, Lou. Central 12
Lou. Fern Creek 52, Lou. Jeffersontown 0
Lou. Holy Cross 21, Casey Co. 14
Lou. Ky. Country Day 25, Lou. Eastern 20
Lou. Male 49, Floyd Central, Ind. 0
Lou. Southern 42, Lou. Valley 0
Lou. St. Xavier 51, Owensboro 38
Ludlow 21, Bracken Co. 13
Marshall Co. 62, Ballard Memorial 0
Mason Co. 16, Newport 7
Mayfield 35, Graves Co. 21
McLean Co. 38, Ohio Co. 30
Metcalfe Co. 27, Barren Co. 13
Middlesboro 22, Hazard 20
Morgan Co. 44, Lou. Seneca 42, OT
North Laurel 30, Bell Co. 22
Oldham County 35, Simon Kenton 29
Perry Co. Central 20, Whitley Co. 13
Pikeville 43, Paintsville 21
Pineville 26, Phelps 20
Pulaski Co. 55, Belfry 13
Raceland 16, Ashland Blazer 7
Russell 19, Boone Co. 6
Russellville 45, Butler Co. 0
Scott 31, Walton-Verona 13
Southwestern 55, Madison Southern 14
Spencer Co. 35, Anderson Co. 14
Thomas Nelson 34, Marion Co. 7
Todd Co. Central 56, Trigg Co. 28
Union Co. 28, Madisonville-North Hopkins 0
Washington Co. 42, Nelson Co. 35
Wayne Co. 42, Clinton Co. 6
White House-Heritage, Tenn. 39, Allen Co.-Scottsville 20
Woodford Co. 56, Glasgow 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Betsy Layne vs. Prestonsburg, ccd.
Carroll Co. vs. North Oldham, ccd.
Crittenden Co. vs. Murray, ccd.
Fleming Co. vs. Greenup Co., ccd.
Hart Co. vs. Caverna, ccd.
Jackson Co. vs. McCreary Central, ccd.
Magoffin Co. vs. Breathitt Co., ccd.
Muhlenberg County vs. Fort Campbell, ccd.
Warren Central vs. Bullitt Central, ccd.
