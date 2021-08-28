Football Logo 2021

The Berea Pirates suffered their first loss of the season with a 23-0 setback at Paris Friday night.

Berea was scheduled to host Nicholas County, but traveled to Paris, instead. Berea (1-1) is scheduled to host Adair County Friday night at Duerson Stadium.

Madison Southern (0-2) had to cancel its home opener against George Rogers Clark and forfeited a win to the Cardinals, which is COVID-RPI Policy.

Madison Central picked up its first win of the Mike Holcomb era with a 34-24 win at Dunbar Friday night in Lexington. The Indians (1-1) ended a nine-game losing streak with the victory.

State Scoreboard

Allen Co.-Scottsville 42, Monroe Co. 12

Ashland Blazer 10, Boyd Co. 7

Bardstown 33, John Hardin 26

Beechwood 49, Paintsville 0

Bell Co. 22, Knox Central 14

Betsy Layne 56, Morgan Co. 40

Bishop Brossart 21, Newport 7

Bowling Green 14, McCracken County 10

Bracken Co. 18, Lewis Co. 14

Bullitt East 28, Spencer Co. 14

Butler Co. 20, Lou. Waggener 14

Caldwell Co. 25, Madisonville-North Hopkins 14

Central Hardin 34, Lou. Butler 0

Clay Co. 28, Leslie Co. 14

Clay County, Tenn. 34, Clinton Co. 0

Cooper 19, Dixie Heights 10

Corbin 45, Whitley Co. 0

Crittenden Co. 53, Webster Co. 6

Daviess Co. 56, Owensboro Catholic 19

East Carter 28, Rowan Co. 8

East Ridge 40, Phelps 26

Estill Co. 40, South Laurel 6

Frankfort 56, Lynn Camp 0

Franklin Co. 61, Western Hills 0

Frederick Douglass 51, Lex. Tates Creek 0

Glasgow 49, Russellville 35

Graves Co. 41, Paducah Tilghman 34

Green Co. 40, Nelson Co. 0

Greenwood 36, Franklin-Simpson 13

Hancock Co. 28, Muhlenberg County 8

Harrison Co. 35, Anderson Co. 12

Hart Co. 42, McCreary Central 18

Hazard 48, Harlan Co. 24

Hendersonville, Tenn. 27, South Warren 20

Highlands 53, Simon Kenton 38

Letcher County Central 26, David Crockett, Tenn. 24

Lex. Sayre 56, Fort Knox 6

Lloyd Memorial 62, Grant Co. 26

Lockland, Ohio 20, Ludlow 13

Logan Co. 49, Christian Co. 6

Lou. DuPont Manual 34, Floyd Central, Ind. 7

Lou. Eastern 52, Bethlehem 42

Lou. Fern Creek 21, Lex. Henry Clay 10

Lou. Holy Cross 27, Henry Co. 26

Lou. Ky. Country Day 27, Lou. Atherton 26

Lou. Male 51, Lou. Ballard 14

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 42, Lou. Doss 18

Lou. Seneca 33, Lou. Shawnee 6

Lou. Southern 32, Lou. Moore 6

Lou. St. Xavier 30, Lou. Central 6

Lou. Western 54, Lou. Jeffersontown 12

Madison Central 34, Lex. Paul Dunbar 24

Marshall Co. 46, Fulton Co. 6

Massac County, Ill. def. Fulton City, forfeit

Meade Co. 16, Elizabethtown 3

Metcalfe Co. 53, Bellevue 7

Middlesboro 60, Williamsburg 28

Montgomery Co. 41, Mason Co. 14

Newport Central Catholic 12, Holmes 8

North Hardin 43, Lou. DeSales 0

Oldham County 56, Shelby Co. 13

Owensboro 44, Apollo 7

Rockcastle Co. 22, East Jessamine 21

Ryle 40, Conner 7

Scott Co. 41, Lex. Lafayette 0

South Fulton, Tenn. 20, Ballard Memorial 6

South Oldham 24, Silver Creek, Ind. 21

Southwestern 55, West Jessamine 25

Taylor Co. 44, LaRue Co. 28

Thomas Nelson 21, Washington Co. 6

Trigg Co. 36, Warren Central 6

Union Co. 34, Hopkins Co. Central 15

Warren East 41, Ohio Co. 6

West Carter 6, Fleming Co. 0

Woodford Co. 34, Campbell Co. 13

(The Associated Press, Scorestream, KHSAA)

Tags

Recommended for you