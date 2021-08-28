The Berea Pirates suffered their first loss of the season with a 23-0 setback at Paris Friday night.
Berea was scheduled to host Nicholas County, but traveled to Paris, instead. Berea (1-1) is scheduled to host Adair County Friday night at Duerson Stadium.
Madison Southern (0-2) had to cancel its home opener against George Rogers Clark and forfeited a win to the Cardinals, which is COVID-RPI Policy.
Madison Central picked up its first win of the Mike Holcomb era with a 34-24 win at Dunbar Friday night in Lexington. The Indians (1-1) ended a nine-game losing streak with the victory.
State Scoreboard
Allen Co.-Scottsville 42, Monroe Co. 12
Ashland Blazer 10, Boyd Co. 7
Bardstown 33, John Hardin 26
Beechwood 49, Paintsville 0
Bell Co. 22, Knox Central 14
Betsy Layne 56, Morgan Co. 40
Bishop Brossart 21, Newport 7
Bowling Green 14, McCracken County 10
Bracken Co. 18, Lewis Co. 14
Bullitt East 28, Spencer Co. 14
Butler Co. 20, Lou. Waggener 14
Caldwell Co. 25, Madisonville-North Hopkins 14
Central Hardin 34, Lou. Butler 0
Clay Co. 28, Leslie Co. 14
Clay County, Tenn. 34, Clinton Co. 0
Cooper 19, Dixie Heights 10
Corbin 45, Whitley Co. 0
Crittenden Co. 53, Webster Co. 6
Daviess Co. 56, Owensboro Catholic 19
East Carter 28, Rowan Co. 8
East Ridge 40, Phelps 26
Estill Co. 40, South Laurel 6
Frankfort 56, Lynn Camp 0
Franklin Co. 61, Western Hills 0
Frederick Douglass 51, Lex. Tates Creek 0
Glasgow 49, Russellville 35
Graves Co. 41, Paducah Tilghman 34
Green Co. 40, Nelson Co. 0
Greenwood 36, Franklin-Simpson 13
Hancock Co. 28, Muhlenberg County 8
Harrison Co. 35, Anderson Co. 12
Hart Co. 42, McCreary Central 18
Hazard 48, Harlan Co. 24
Hendersonville, Tenn. 27, South Warren 20
Highlands 53, Simon Kenton 38
Letcher County Central 26, David Crockett, Tenn. 24
Lex. Sayre 56, Fort Knox 6
Lloyd Memorial 62, Grant Co. 26
Lockland, Ohio 20, Ludlow 13
Logan Co. 49, Christian Co. 6
Lou. DuPont Manual 34, Floyd Central, Ind. 7
Lou. Eastern 52, Bethlehem 42
Lou. Fern Creek 21, Lex. Henry Clay 10
Lou. Holy Cross 27, Henry Co. 26
Lou. Ky. Country Day 27, Lou. Atherton 26
Lou. Male 51, Lou. Ballard 14
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 42, Lou. Doss 18
Lou. Seneca 33, Lou. Shawnee 6
Lou. Southern 32, Lou. Moore 6
Lou. St. Xavier 30, Lou. Central 6
Lou. Western 54, Lou. Jeffersontown 12
Madison Central 34, Lex. Paul Dunbar 24
Marshall Co. 46, Fulton Co. 6
Massac County, Ill. def. Fulton City, forfeit
Meade Co. 16, Elizabethtown 3
Metcalfe Co. 53, Bellevue 7
Middlesboro 60, Williamsburg 28
Montgomery Co. 41, Mason Co. 14
Newport Central Catholic 12, Holmes 8
North Hardin 43, Lou. DeSales 0
Oldham County 56, Shelby Co. 13
Owensboro 44, Apollo 7
Rockcastle Co. 22, East Jessamine 21
Ryle 40, Conner 7
Scott Co. 41, Lex. Lafayette 0
South Fulton, Tenn. 20, Ballard Memorial 6
South Oldham 24, Silver Creek, Ind. 21
Southwestern 55, West Jessamine 25
Taylor Co. 44, LaRue Co. 28
Thomas Nelson 21, Washington Co. 6
Trigg Co. 36, Warren Central 6
Union Co. 34, Hopkins Co. Central 15
Warren East 41, Ohio Co. 6
West Carter 6, Fleming Co. 0
Woodford Co. 34, Campbell Co. 13
(The Associated Press, Scorestream, KHSAA)
