Eagles, Pirates fall in the opening round of playoffs
The Madison Southern Eagles (3-8) 2022 season ended against the team it kicked off the season against. Southwestern rolled to a 41-14 win last Friday night in Pulaski County in the opening round of the 5A playoffs. Southwestern knocked off Southern 27-19 to open the season on Aug. 19. On Friday, Cade Sullivan scored twice for Southern on a run and a pass reception. He finished with 66 yards rushing on four attempts. He also added 70 yards on five receptions. Stephen Whitehead and Juan Rodriguez both added 42 yards rushing. In all, Southern rushed for 153 yards on 28 carries. Quarterback Ethan Woods finished with 107 passing yards and a score.
The Berea Pirates (4-7) finished their season at Dayton in northern Kentucky. The Green Devils upended the Pirates, 22-7 in 1A playoff action. Jayson Coburn threw for 127 yards and a touchdown, while Yamil Cruz rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries. Shawn Kiett caught Coburn’s touchdown toss and finished the night with 25 yards receiving on three catches. Isaiah Dorsey led the team in receiving with 56 yards on five receptions.
