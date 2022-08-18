Coming off a 4-7 season in 2021, second-year coach Frank Parks said one of his goals for 2022 is to continue to lay a solid foundation for Berea Pirate football.
“(We want to) continue to build on the foundation we established last season,” he said. “This is the year we expect to win some district games and give ourselves a chance to be at the top of the district.”
To do that, Parks’ message to his team during the off season has been to grow as individuals so they can be the best version of themselves at the end of the season. He feels this is doable as Berea boasts a large senior class, so Parks is counting on them to lead the way.
Finding a balance of run and pass on offense will be important to Berea’s success in 2022, Parks said.
“We want to showcase a balance offense,” he said. “Last year we were a little more dominate with our run game and didn’t have the efficiency in the pass game we needed.”
In order to establish balance, Parks will rely heavily on running back Yamil Cruz, quarterback Jayson Coburn and wide receivers Isaiah Dorsey and Billy Strife.
Coburn threw for 663 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, while Cruz added 494 yards on the ground with five touchdowns and hauled in 11 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Dorsey added 97 yards receiving and a score.
Defensively, the Pirates will be aggressive, Parks said.
“Instead of reading and reacting, our style will see us attacking more than last year,” he said.
Defensively, Berea will for Ty Thompson, Joe Collins, Koty Roberts and Ashton Music to have big years. Collins led the Pirates with 58.5 tackles, 25 solo, last season, including 1.5 sacks. Thompson added 44 tackles, 19 solo, while Roberts finished with 30 stops, 17 solo, and 2 sacks.
Berea opens the 2022 campaign on the road against Harlan on Friday night.
Schedule
August
Aug. 19 at Harlan 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Nicholas County 7:30 p.m.
September
Sept. 2 at Adair County 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Caverna 4 p.m.
Sept. 16 Pineville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.
October
Oct. 7 Ky. Country Day 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 Eminence 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Frankfort 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 Jellico (Tenn.) 7:30 p.m.
