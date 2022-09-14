The Berea Pirates (1-3) picked up their first win of the season with a 47-6 thrashing of Caverna Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Jayson Coburn threw for 86 yards and three touchdowns, while Yamil Cruz piled up 148 yards rushing with two running scores. Isaiah Dorsey, Koty Roberts and Shawn Klett were on the receiving end of Coburn’s touchdown passes. Roberts also added a rushing touchdown. In all, the Pirates ran for 194 yards on the day. Defensively, Abney Logan returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown. The Pirates return to action Friday night when they host Pineville at 7:30.
The Madison Southern Eagles gave first-year coach Mark Payne his first win with a 37-6 blasting of Lafayette last Friday in Lexington. The Eagles (1-3) got three touchdown passes from quarterback Ethan Woods, while Juan Rodriguez’s 141 yards rush and Cade Sullivan’s 103 yards on the ground paced Southern’s attack. Rodriguez and Sullivan also added rushing touchdowns in the win. Ethan Moore led Southern with 97 receiving yards and a score, while Jayshaun Ethridge added 35 receiving yards and a touchdown. Southern returns home this Friday to host Pulaski County at 7:30 p.m.
Prep Soccer
The Berea Pirates boys’ soccer team went 1-1 last week, falling to Garrard County, 4-3 and tripping up Estill County, 4-0. Against Garrard County, Chaden Lovins scored two goals, while Chase Lovins added a goal. Cannon Cummins had two goals in the win over Estill County. Chaden Lovins and Daniel Stefan also had goals in the win.
The Berea Lady Pirates (2-7-1) earned a 2-2 tie against Bryan Station. Stats from that game were unavailable on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before the deadline.
The Madison Southern boys’ soccer team has won five straight after knocking off Pulaski County (5-0) and Casey County (9-2). The Eagles (9-2) got three goals from Micah Whitaker, while Hayden Shepard and Avery Davidson added a goal in the victory over Pulaski County. Ru Lemmer paced Southern’s win over Casey County with three goals. Cam Hechemy, Davidson, Hayden Jakubowski, Caedmon Case, Dalton Haigh and Samuel Williamson finished with one goal against Casey County.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (6-3-1) earned a 1-1 tie against North Laurel. Stats from that game were not immediately available on khsaa.org before the deadline.
Prep Volleyball
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (4-10) dropped a 3-0 decision to Bourbon County. Julia Bingham finished the match with 10 kills and 15 digs. Breanna Dawes added 16 digs, while Jordyn Walker finished with seven digs and five service aces.
Last week, the Berea Lady Pirates fell to Sayre (2-0) and Powell County (3-0). Stats from those games were not immediately available on khsaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.