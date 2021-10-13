The Madison Southern Lady Eagles rebounded from a tough defeat at the hands of Madison Central in the 44th District Championship game to knock off Great Crossing, 1-0, in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament. The win marked the first-ever region tournament win in school history. Carlie Hechmy scored Southern’s lone goal, while keeper Claire Cress earned a shutout in the net. Southern (11-6) advances to the second round of the region tournament and will travel to Sayre Thursday night.
• The Madison Southern Eagles dropped a heartbreaker to Frankfort in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament, 3-2. Ru Lemmer scored twice for Southern, which ends its season with an 11-7-2 mark. Lemmer recorded 21 goals for the Eagles on the year, while teammate Parker Coyle added 10 goals.
Prep football
Last Friday, the Woodford County Yellowjackets marched into Berea and walked out with a 56-20 win over Madison Southern. Southern’s effort was highlighted by the play of running back Stephen Whitehead, who rushed for 177 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns.
On the season, Whitehead has pounded out 553 yards and eight touchdowns. JayShaun Ethridge caught an 86-yard scoring pass from quarterback Cole Carpenter for Southern’s other score of the evening. Carpenter threw for 162 yards.
Southern (2-6) travels to Nicholasville to take on West Jessamine (3-3) Friday night.
• The Berea Pirates had to forfeit Friday’s game against Kentucky County Day due to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 policy. Berea (3-4) is scheduled to travel to Eminence (5-2) Friday night.
Prep Volleyball
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles improved to 16-7 with a five-set win over Lincoln County. Kyla Atkins finished the match with 14 kills, 16 assists, 16 digs, and eight service aces. Breanna Dawes ended the match with 11 digs, while Ally Skidmore had 18 digs. Anna Seals recorded 11 digs, while Julia Bingham added five aces.
• The Berea Lady Pirates earn a three-set win over Lynn Camp.
The stats of the game were not posted on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s website before the deadline. Berea’s record sits at 19-8.
