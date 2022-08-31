Jayshaun Ethridge scored twice against George Rogers Clark, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Madison Southern fell 43-13 last Friday night in Winchester.
Ethridge led the Eagles (0-2) with 80 yards on three catches, including a 17-yard second quarter touchdown from quarterback Ethan Wood. Ethridge also scored on a 5-yard run in the second half.
The Eagles will look to get into the win column when it hosts Madison Central Friday night.
• Not much went right for the Berea Pirates (0-2) last Friday night as they fell 32-2 to Nicholas County. A safety on a bad snap in the end zone accounted for Berea’s only points.
From there, it was all Nicholas County as the Blue Jackets rolled up four rushing touchdowns.
Berea returns to action Friday night when they travel to Adair County.
Prep Soccer
The Madison Southern Eagles pounded out 10 goals against Southwestern in a 10-0 win. The Eagles (4-2) got three goals from Avery Davidson, while Garrett Wickersham and Ru Lemmer scored two goals. Jorian Hedges, Hayden Shepard and Micah Whitaker each scored a goal. The Eagles saw their four-game winning streak snapped against Dunbar as Southern fell 3-1. Davidson scored the lone goal against the Bulldogs.
The Lady Eagles (4-2) fell to Scott County, 2-0 last week.
• The Berea Pirates went 1-1 on the week, winning 4-3 over Wayne County and falling 6-2 against Sayre. Stats from those games were not posted to the KHSAA website before deadline. Berea is 2-5 on the season.
The Berea Lady Pirates (2-7) dropped two games last week, falling to South Laurel, 6-0, and Lexington Christian Academy, 10-0.
Prep Volleyball
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (2-5) defeated the Berea Lady Pirates (3-3) in volleyball action last week. Southern was led by Breanna Dawes who finished with 18 digs. Anna Seals finished with 10 digs while Reagan Burns had 10 digs and 15 assists.
Berea’s game stats were not posted to the KHSAA website before deadline.
