This could be the year of the Lady Pirates, according to Coach Dammian Stepp.
The last four years, I have used the word young to describe our team,” Stepp said. “We are no longer a young team. We have 8-9 players who have seen time as varsity starters and 13-14 who have varsity experience.”
Stepp is also excited about the return of Mati Stepp, who spent last season recovering from a knee injury. Because of the injury, several players filled the role of point guard, which could bode well for Berea during the 2020-2021 season.
“Three players, junior Isis Rodgers, sophomore Maddy King, and sophomore Abbie Beard split time at the point guard position,” Stepp said. “All three gained valuable experience. We managed a winning season and a second straight 11th region All-A Championship. To build on this success, we need to utilize our experience. With Mati returning, we are very deep in the point guard position. We feel we have a full stable of capable point guards.”
The biggest storyline headed into the season will be Covid-19, Stepp said.
“It will dictate when, if, and how games are played,” he said. “It remains to be seen if your schools will find a way to allow teams to participate this winter. It may very well require some creative planning and possibly a willingness to play with limited or without fans.”
Stepp called the 2020-2021 Lady Pirates schedule “ambitious.”
“Our schedule is the most ambitious since I have been here,” he said. “Our schedule was built around our experience and the team’s anticipated growth in the offseason. The experience is there, but the off-season growth has been limited based on the pandemic. It remains to be seen how we will compete, but I feel we can be very competitive as we get prepared for post-season play.”
Stepp feels it’s anyone’s game as far as the 44th District is concerned, and Berea should be in the mix.
“We expect to compete for 11th Region All A title, 44th District crown, and hope to be a factor in the 11th region tourney in February,” he said. “This should be a fun year in the 44th District with the title up for grabs. All four teams have a legitimate chance to win a district championship. It should make February very interesting.”
The Lady Pirates open the season on Nov. 24 at home versus Bourbon County. at 7:30 p.m.
