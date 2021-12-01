Berea Lady Pirates Coach Dammian Stepp isn’t shy in saying his team could be special in 2021-2022.
Last year, Berea went 11-10 and captured the 11th Region All A championship. This year, Stepp feels his team has a solid chance of winning another All A region title and contending for the 44th District Championship.
Berea returns senior Madison Howell, a shooting guard who averaged 14.4 points per game last season. In addition to Howell, Berea returns several players from last year’s team, including six seniors and two juniors.
Senior Mati Stepp also returns from a season ago. She is a member of the school’s 1,000-point club and averaged 9 points per game last season. Alexis Newman averaged 9.5 points per game and will be a senior this year.
By mid-season, Coach Stepp expects Newman and Howell to add their names to the school’s 1,000-point club, barring injuries.
The team has worked hard in the off-season, Coach Stepp said.
The team is working on getting in better shape,” Coach Stepp said.
“It has been difficult to overcome the layoffs associated with COVID-19. So, we are working to make up for the lost time. I think we will be OK once we get into the heart of the season. Right now, we are just working on getting better every day.”
Roster
10 Abigail Beard Jr.
22 Mandy Newman So.
32 Sophie Brewer So.
15 Cora Reed 8th
55 Mackenzie Howell Sr.
4 Isis Rodgers Sr.
44 Madison Howell Sr.
21 Kadence Stepp8th
5 Maddy KingSo.
24Lauren SteppSo.
14 Chesney Lovins Jr.
2 Mati Stepp Sr.
42 Tess Mclin Fr.
3 Raegan Stepp Sr.
(Source: KHSAA)
Schedule
November
Nov. 30 Madison Central, Won, 55-51
December
Dec. 7 Lafayette7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9 Estill County 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 Breathitt County 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 14 at Dunbar 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18 Raceland 7 p.m.*
Dec. 19 PRP 7 p.m. *
Dec. 20 Floyd Central7 p.m. *
Dec. 22 W. Jessamine 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 27-29 at Raceland Tourney
January
Jan. 6 Tates Creek 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8 North Oldham
@ Franklin County 11 a.m.
Jan. 10 Lexington Christian 7:30 p.m. **
Jan. 18 at Franklin County7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 Bourbon County7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 Wayne County3:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 at Model 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 M. Southern 6 p.m.
Jan. 29 Lexington Catholic 7:30 p.m.
February
Feb. 1 Woodford County 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 Lincoln County 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 at Spencer County7 p.m.
Feb. 11 at Scott County7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15 Henry Clay 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 at Bryan Station7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 Montgomery County 7:30 p.m.
* Berea Holiday Classic ** “All A” Classic
