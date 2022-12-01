The Madison Southern Eagles will have a new face leading from the sidelines as first-year coach Bill Bevins takes over the program that won 21 games last year.
Bevins is not a stranger to Eagles basketball, as he served as an assistant for many years. He said the short-notice transition has gone smoothly and anticipates a successful season in 2022-2023.
“I have a lot of support from the people in our building and administration. The players are on board. We are coming off a successful season a year ago, and I think the guys are looking for consistency. When Coach (Austin) Newton decided to pursue other options, the (players) came to me and wanted me to try to get the job.”
The style of play will be familiar to Southern faithful, but it will have a few tweaks as Bevin puts his stamp on it.
“I’m trying to leave a lot of the (system) in place because it has proven successful,” he said. “I’m going to be my own person and bring my own twist to things and I can pull some things from different places, so I think it’s going to be a little bit of me and stuff they’re used to, and I think it will blend very well.”
Last season, Southern finished with a 21-12 record, winning the 44th District Tournament and advancing to the 11th Region semi-finals. It was the farthest the program has gone in the postseason to date.
This year, Bevins said the team has a single goal – winning the region and playing at Rupp Arena.
“Last year we had three team goals, and we met all three,” he said. “We advanced farther than ever in the postseason as we reached the Region semi-finals. We led that game (a 60-54 loss to Frederick Douglass) into the fourth quarter, and we let it slip away.”
Southern has the talent for the team to accomplish the goal as several players return from last year’s squad.
“Jay Rose is a three-year starter who led us in scoring last year,” Bevins said. “He’s a proven scorer and the guys look to him because he’s been here, and he’s proven.”
In addition to Rose, Bevins Zach and Braden Hudson will provide some spark.
“(The twins) are as fiery and as competitive as you can get,” he said. “They are locked and loaded and ready to go.”
Brett Erslan, whom Bevins called a floor general, will be a force in the paint.
“He’s our senior, and he’s a monster in the middle,” Bevins said. “I love having him on our team. He’s a floor general, he’s been around, and he’s experienced.”
Sophomore point guard Cason Nobbe returns after cracking the starting lineup in the middle of last year.
“He has a lot of game experience,” Bevins said. “He picked things up well and gets us into our offense, and he’s good defensively.”
To duplicate the success of last year, Southern will have to navigate its way through a challenging schedule.
“The schedule is one of the toughest I’ve ever seen,” Bevins said. “We’re coming off a successful year, and we have a lot of our pieces back and we will play a good, tough schedule to see where we really are; we’ll find out if we’re one of the best teams in the region, and, if so, we’ll handle that schedule.
I think by the time we get to the end of the season and getting ready for tournament time, I think we will be battle-tested,” Bevins concluded.
Roster
35 Landon Adams Fr.
33 Avery Davidson Jr.
14 Mason Davis So.
54 Brett Erslan Sr.
2 Chase Fair Jr.
25 Ashton Hazelwood So.
3 Braden Hudson Jr.
4 Zach Hudson Jr.
0 Casen Nobbe So.
1 Jay Rose Jr.
Ryder Short Jr.
10 Noah Thompson So.
5 Micah Whitaker So.
15 Preston Williams So.
Source: KHSAA
Schedule
November
29 — Collins, lost, 54-53
December
2 — Cordia, 8 p.m.
3 — vs. Greenwood, 4 p.m. #
6 — at Danville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
9 — Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
13 — S. Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
16 — at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.
21-23 — Lee’s Recipe Holiday Classic
27 — at Daytona Beach, Florida
January
3 — E. Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.
6 — at Model, 7:30 p.m.
7 — vs. Thomas Nelson, 2 p.m.
10 — Estill County, 7:30 p.m.
14 — vs. W. Jessamine
17 — Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.
21 — at Clinton County, 2 p.m.
24 — N. Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
27 — Boyle County, 7:30 p.m.
31 — at Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.
February
3 — Rockcastle Co. 7:30 p.m. %
4 — Pikeville, TBA
7 — Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m.
9 — G. Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m.
10 — Newcath at EKU, 8 p.m.
14 — Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.
17 — Bracken Couunty, 8 p.m. %
# at Georgetown College; %
at Berea College
