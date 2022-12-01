The Madison Southern Lady Eagles are preparing to embark on their 2022-2023 season, and Coach Josh Curtis feels the pieces are in place for a successful season.
“We have seven seniors, six who have all started or played valuable minutes like Bella Moberly, Tara Wooten, Jada Carter, Natalea Clark, and newcomer Megan Correll,” Curtis said. “We also return our leading scorer, freshman Hadley French, along with other young contributors like Ashlan Estep and Laci Sandlin.”
Last season, the Lady Eagles won 22 games, including the 44th District Tournament, and advanced to the second round of the 11th Region Tournament.
Curtis said this isn’t a team that will rest on its laurels.
“Our goal is the same as always,” he said. “We hope to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season when it matters most. If we can do that, we can live with whatever outcome. With a team featuring seven seniors, and plenty of talented and experienced players, we hope we are playing our best to put ourselves in position for another run.”
A familiar face will assist Curtis this season, as former Lady Eagle Coach Summer Simmons joins his staff.
“She is going to be our JV coach,” Curtis said. “She is an invaluable resource who has been around the program, knows how it works and has had success here. She will do a great job helping to coach the younger players for the future.”
Offensively, Curtis said Southern has several players who could step up on any given night to lead the way.
“I think we could potentially have different leading scorers every night,” he said. “We are very balanced in the ways we can score. The good thing about our team is we can have other teams take someone away, and we have two or three other options that can hurt you. It makes it hard to prepare for us.”
The Lady Eagles’ defense has been the team’s calling card under Curtis.
“We have always taken pride in our defense and make it the number one priority,” he said. “Someone told me we were 16th in the state in points allowed. The runs we could make the last two years were not because we were setting the scoreboards on fire. We have a lot of kids who have bought into our defense style, which allows us to succeed. We have a lot of depth, size, and length that will allow us to play different styles this season.”
Curtis said there are no pushovers in the district and region, as the competition will be fierce.
“I know there is a lot of competition within our district and region that can beat us,” he said. “I think Madison Central has one of the top rosters in the region and will be there to contend at the end of the season. Berea lost a big senior class but return some really good players that will help them continue their success. Looking out into the region, the 11th region starts and ends with Franklin County until someone knocks them off. They will have another great team again this season. Other teams like Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, and Lafayette also bring back some really good players.”
Roster
5 Jada Carter Sr.
15 Briana Hensley 7th
13 Natalea Clark Sr.
2 Kori Lowe 8th
Oliva Coburn 7th
33 Bella Moberly Sr.
10 Megan Correll Sr.
14 Laci Sandlin Fr.
21 Ashlan Estep So.
0 Bailee Sparks Fr.
32 Reece Estep Sr.
40 Olivia Wagoner Jr.
3 Kirstin Fraley Sr.
Allie Wilson 7th
20 Hadley French
11 Tara Wooten Sr.
Schedule
November
28 — E. Jessamine, won, 62-34
December
1 — at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m.
2 — Casey County, 7:30 p.m.
6, 8, 10 — ay Billy Hicks Classic
13 — at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.
15 — at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.
21-23 — at Gateway Holiday
Classic, Montgomery County
27-29 — at Daytona Beach
Sunshine Classic
January
3 — Campbell County, 2:30 p.m.
7 — at Patriot. Classic, 3 p.m.
10 — at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.
13 — at Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.
17 — at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.
19 — Garrard County, 7:30 p.m.
21 — Harrison County, 4:30 p.m.
24 — Lincoln County, 6 p.m.
27 — at Berea, 7:30 p.m.
31 — F. Douglass, 7:30 p.m.
February
2 — at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
3 – Rockcastle County, 6 p.m.
7 — Bryan Station, 6 p.m.
10 —Estill County, 6 p.m.
15 — LexCath, 7:30 p.m.
17 — Scott County, 6 p.m.
Source: KHSAA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.