By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
he Berea Lady Pirates have a tall order to repeat the 24-win season of a year ago, according to Coach Dammian Stepp.
“It will be difficult to repeat the results of last season,” he said. “Last season’s team was much deeper than the seasons. We have a lot of talent returning. I feel like we can be very competitive both in the district in our region. However, it will be difficult w when situations arise like foul trouble injury, and fatigue.”
Last year, Berea won its fourth-straight Class “A” Region Championship, and they advanced to the 11th Region Tournament after finishing as 44th District Tournament runners-up.
This year’s lone senior will be Chesney Lovins, who has been a starter for Berea. Stepp said Lovins will be the one the younger players look to for guidance.
“She is expected to carry a lot of the weight. She will provide a lot of experience as well as leadership,” he said. “Additionally, junior guards Maddy King and Abbie Beard are expected to step up this season into full-time starting roles. They have played a significant amount of basketball over their careers but will be expected to share in carrying the load.”
Stepp said summer ball showed his team will be competitive in 2022-2023.
“When everyone was present, we felt really good about how we played,” he said. “There are still a lot of questions left to answer as we continue to develop more cohesion.”
Looking at the upcoming season, Stepp feels his team has a shot at accomplishing lofty goals.
“We feel we can compete for a district title and be among the teams in the regional tournament,” Stepp said. “Our district is very tough with three of the better teams in the region in Madison Southern Madison Central and Berea.”
Additionally, Stepp is confident the Lady Pirates can capture their fifth-straight All-A Region title.
Stepp is looking for an offensive balance this season, which will force the opposition to not key on one player.
“I expect us to be very balanced this season,” Stepp said. “I do not expect the same person to lead us night in and night out. This should help because the balance will allow us to be less predictable. We have several players who are capable of scoring.”
Because the team is young, Berea’s defense will feature more zones than in previous years.
“Last season we were very deep and were able to rely on man-to-man as our primary defense,” he said. “A less deep team like us this season often gets fatigued and in foul trouble by playing pressure man-to-man. So, I expect us to balance between man and zone this season.”
Roster
10 Abigail Beard, Jr.
32 Sophie Brewer Jr.
Nevaeh Coleman Fr.
Riley Conley 7th
Shaylee Damrell 8th
3 Maddy King Jr.
14 Chesney Lovins Sr.
42 Tess Mclin So.
22 Mandy Newman Jr.
21 Kadence Stepp Fr.
24 Lauren Stepp Jr.
Miranda Thacker Jr.
Schedule
November
29 — at Madison Central, lost 45-25
December
2 — at Paris, 7:30 p.m.
6 — Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
8 — at Estill County, 7:30 p.m.
13 — Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.
20 — vs. Cumberland Co., 2 p.m.
21 —Bluegrass United, 3:30 p.m.
27-29 — Berea Holiday Classic
January
6 — Lincoln County, 6 p.m
7 — Breathitt County, TBA
10 — at Sayre, 8:30 p.m.
12-14 — 11th Region
All “A” Classic
17 — Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.
19 — at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.
21 — at Wayne County, noon
24 — Model, 7:30 p.m.
27 — Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m.
28 — at LexCath, 7:30 p.m.
31 — at Bath County, 7:30 p.m.
February
7 — at W. Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.
10 — Scott County, 7:30 p.m.
14 — at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.
15 — Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.
17 — at Montgomery Co., 7:30 p.m.
Source: KHSAA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.