Last season’s 6-21 record is something Berea Coach Eric Fields wants to put behind him as his Pirates get ready to tip off the 2022-2023 season on Nov. 28 at home against Southwestern.
Fields said the main difference between this year and last year is buy-in.
“I feel pretty good about where we’re going and where we’re at,” the second-year coach said. “Last year was tough because they had undergone four coaching changes in three different years. This year, a lot of our guys are starting to buy in, so it is one of those things that is really helping us.”
Fields said the pieces are in place for a successful season and will look to forward Cannon Cummins to lead the way.
“(Cummins) didn’t score a ton of points for us last year, but I think it will change this year,” Fields said. Based on some of the looks he’s been getting in practice, he’ll be one of those guys who will be a big contributor on the boards. He’s just a good, natural leader. The kids really rally behind him and look up to him.”
Fields said the summer season showed the Cummins won’t be the lone ranger on the court, as many players showed potential.
“Tommy Banderman came along at the end of the season, and he had a great summer, and he’s going to help us on the inside this year,” Fields said. “Different guys stood out at different times. Tommy had 30 points on Bryan Station over the summer, and Cameron Puckett can turn around and have 30 points on somebody. Finely Blevins is the same way. He can turn around and have 20 or 30 on somebody. It was a carousal on who was scoring. The talent is there that tells me they can score. It’s just a matter of getting them on the same page at the same time.”
Fields said the buy-in has also been great on the defensive end.
“I’m excited about our defense,” he said. “It’s kind of like your offense in that you must get the kids to buy into what you’re selling and that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to get after people a little bit more than last year. We can go about 10 or 11 deep, or we can go seven or eight deep. After our first scrimmage, we’ll be able to tell what we need to work on.”
Looking at the 2022-2023 season, Fields believes the Pirates will be more competitive than a season ago.
“Our team expectation is to get better,” he said. “We want to win more games than we did last year. We want to be more competitive. Last year, I thought some people wanted to show up individually, and that was tough. A lot of the guys we have got coming back this year are more team-focused.”
Roster
35 Tommy Banderman So.
10 Jesse Benton Fr.
1 Finely Blevins Fr.
32 Samuel Bolakoro So.
10 Liam Brewer Fr.
12 Joseph Cobb Jr.
23 Cannon Cummins Sr.
5 Jack Hemmingway Fr.
Aidan Huston Fr.
13 Matthew Isaac Fr.
31 Jake Mills Fr.
3 Cameron Puckett So.
Javen Powell Fr.
42 Wiley Reed Fr.
11 Koty Roberts Sr.
21 Dalton Robinson Jr.
44 Trey Smith So.
Schedule
November
29 — Southwestern, lost, 71-58
December
3 — Robertson County, 3:30 p.m.
6 — Bluegrass United, 7L30 p.m.
8 — at Burgin, 7:30 p.m.
9 — at Pineville, 7:30 p.m.
13 — at Jacksomn Co., 7:30 p.m.
16-17 — at Rowan County
20-22 — Berea Holiday Classic
28-30 at Bath County
January
2 — at Casey County, 7:30 p.m.
5 — Wellspring, 7:30 p.m.
6 — at Buckhorn, 7:30 p.m.
9 — at TLCA, 7:30 p.m.
13 — at Adair County, 7 p.m.
17 — at Estill County, 7:30 p.m.
21 — Heritage Academy, 3:30 p.m.
23 — at Frankfort Christian, 7:30 p.m.
28 — at Rose Hill Christian, 3:30 p.m.
31 — Lee County, 7:30 p.m.
February
2 — Somerset Christianl, 7:30 p.m.
7 — Owsley County, 7:30 p.m.
10 — Model, 7:30 p.m.
11 — at Leslie County, 3:30 p.m.
13 — at Barbourville, 7:30 p.m.
17 — at Sayre, 7:30 p.m.
Source: KHSAA
