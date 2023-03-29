The Madison Southern Lady Eagles went 3-2 last week to up their season record to 5-4. The Lady Eagles got victories over Rockcastle County (9-8), Southwestern (4-2) and Tates Creek (9-8). Southern fell to Scott County (13-3) and Somerset (10-9).
Alexis Keener recorded Southern’s lone RBI against Scott County. She also picked up five RBIs against Rockcastle on a 4-5 night at the plate. Lydia Grinstead picked up two RBIs against Rockcastle, while Taylor Reeves and Jada Carter each picked up an RBI. Bell Strunk picked up the win, going nine innings and giving up three earned runs.
Keener and Ashlan Estep recorded RBIs in Southern’s win over Southwestern. Strunk picked up the win by pitching five innings without and earned run and striking out four.
Chloe Rison went 2-3 at the plate against Somerset with four RBIs. Katelyn Bolin recorded a pair of RBIs while going 1-3 at the plate. Crystal Cook, Reeves and Keener also recorded an RBI in the one run loss.
Statistics from the Tates Creek win were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before the story deadline.
Lady Pirates still searching for first win
The Berea Lady Pirates went 0-2 on the week, falling to Frankfort in the All-A Tournament matchup and dropping an 11-9 decision to Model.
Makenzie Strong recorded Berea’s lone RBI in the loss to Frankfort. Berea also got base hits from Taylor Johnson, Sadie Hill and Maddy King.
Statistics from the Model game were not posted to khsaa.org before deadline.
Southern rips Jackson County, falls to Montgomery
The Madison Southern bats exploded for 10 hits and 12 RBIs in a 13-2 win over Jackson County. Landon Noe ripped Jackson County for five RBIs while going 2-2 at the plate. Aiden Lilly also went 2-2 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Hayden Cain went 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Carson Livers, Trey Helton and Caleb Cobb also finished with one RBI. Cobb picked up the win, going five innings allowing six and one earned run. He struck out nine.
Livers picked up an RBI in the loss to Montgomery County, while Cain pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out eight.
Pirates fall to 0-5 on season
The Berea Pirates are still in search of their first victor of the 2023 campaign. The Pirates dropped three games last week (11-0 to Lincoln County, 12-2 to Lexington Christian Academy and 18-5 to Garrard County). Statistics from those games were not posted to the khsaa.org before the story deadline.
