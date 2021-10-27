By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
The Berea Lady Pirates Cross County team qualified for the state meet in Paris following a solid showing last weekend at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.
Obviously excited to qualify for the state meet, Coach Wendy Satterthwaite said the team earned their trip by improving throughout the season.
“The team improved as the season went on by gaining confidence in their abilities,” she said. “Every cross-country course is different, so times don’t always tell the full story. Sometimes just getting the nerve up to run a race is the greatest victory.”
It was a team effort, Satterthwaite said, before adding that each girl brought a unique element to the table.
“I am especially pleased for Jillian Whitt, who has run cross country since middle school,” the coach said. “Her times dropped this year after consistently running through the year, a clear demonstration that there are no shortcuts when it comes to running a good cross-country race.
“As a freshman, Lily Lewis also put all those miles run during the year to good use, running times she didn’t expect,” Satterthwaite continued. She really stepped it up for the regional race, having had a few off races. She did what she needed to do to support the team’s ability to make it to state.”
The hard work paid off as the team prepares for Saturday’s meet at Bourbon County Park in Paris.
Satterthwaite said this year’s success didn’t come as a surprise, as she had many returning runners.
“Most of the runners had been running with me through the year since last season, including the new freshmen who were eighth-graders then,” she said. “We started at a higher level than we often do at the beginning of the season. I knew early on in the season that the girls had a good chance of making it to State, but during the season, different runners dealt with various types of injuries, so I didn’t know for sure they would have the runners needed at the end of the season.”
In preparation for the state meet, Satterthwaite has told her team to approach it like other meets.
“I have told them that this will be the largest race they will compete in this year,” Satterthwaite said. “They will need to concentrate on making sure to run their race and not get caught up in going out too fast because of the runners around them. I have also told them (which I do at every race) to have fun. It will be a great experience no matter how the race goes.
Volleyball
Southern falls in district championship, region
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles’ season ended last week with losses to Madison Central in the 44th District Championship game (losing three games to two) and a first-round loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar (3 games to none). Southern ends its 2021 campaign with an 18-9 record.
Madison Southern v. Madison Central (21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 15-10)
Southern Leaders: Kyla Atkins – 14 kills, 26 assists, 19 digs, Ally Skidmore – 17 digs, Breanna Dawes – 17 digs, Kara Combs – 18 assists, Julia Bingham – 12 kills and 8 digs.
Southern v. Dunbar (25-19, 25-9, 25-10)
Kyla Atkins – 10 assists, 10 digs, Anna
