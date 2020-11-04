The Madison Southern Eagles’ three-game win streak came to an end at Boyle County last Friday.
The Rebels dispatched of the Eagles, 53-7. The Eagles’ offense was limited to a mere 45 yards (26 rushing, 19 passing).
By contrast, Boyle County piled up 417 yards of offense.
Southern’s lone score came courtesy of a Cameron Holbrook touchdown run.
Holbrook led Southern with 29 yards on four carries.
Quarterback Cole Carpenter did not have much luck in the air, going 4-for-9 for 19 yards.
Southern (3-4) will end its regular season with a battle against cross-county rival Madison Central (1-6).
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Madison Southern.
Frankfort 44, Berea 0
The Berea Pirates dropped to 0-7 on the season after falling to Frankfort, 44-0, last Thursday. While it’s been a tough year for Berea, coach Tony DeGregorio said his squad has put in solid effort each week.
“One of the bright spots this season is our team has not quit in any game,” he said. “We’ve had glimmers of the team we thought we were several times this season.
“We just need to put it all together in the same game.”
Berea closes out the regular season at home Friday night against Paris (1-5).
Because of Covid-19, DeGregorio had to scramble to find an opponent.
“Jackson County cancelled the remainder of their season, so we were able to pick up Paris for our last regular season game.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
