The Berea Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its 2022 class at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29.
This is the fourth class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place in the Conkin Gymnasium at BCHS.
A meal will be served for Inductees and their families starting at 6 pm. The ceremony will follow.
Anyone wishing to attend can pay $10 at the door for a meal or may attend the ceremony for free without the meal.
The Hall of Fame organizers also look for sponsors for this year’s ceremony at $150 each.
The goal is to eventually start a fund big enough to pay for the event each year and establish one or two scholarships to be given out each year at graduation.
The 2022 class inductees are as follows:
• Kelly Mullins, 1974 football team
• Jordan Sandefur, 2017 basketball team
• Sydney Sandefur, 2013 soccer team
• Darryl Chasteen, contributor
• Coach Mike Elkin
• Coach Jason Burnell
• Members of the 1985 boys’ track team
Football
The Berea Pirate football team dropped a 44-26 decision at Frankfort last Friday night. Stats from that game were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before the deadline.
Berea (3-6) will close out its regular season at home when they host the Jellico (Tenn.) Blue Devils (0-8) Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, the Pirates will travel to Dayton in a first-round playoff match-up.
The Madison Southern Eagles (3-6) will finish the regular season at Franklin County Friday night.
The Eagles are coming off a 43-15 win over West Jessamine. Southern had a bye week last Friday.
