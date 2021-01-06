The Berea Pirates overcame five players fouling out to top the Barbourville Tigers, 73-60 Monday night.
The win also marked the first victory for new coach Ray Valentine. Valentine credited a solid fourth quarter and younger players stepping up when some upperclassmen fouled out.
“As a team, we played well,” Valentine said. “Especially with finishing the fourth quarter with all young guys. Also, Edward Sexton, one of our seniors, stepped up late in the game with a couple of big shots and hustle plays which kept the young kids calm.”
Berea got big games from Trenton Wilson and Jaylen Dorsey, who finished with 19 and 15 points, respectively. Dorsey also grabbed 12 rebounds to complete a double-double.
Sexton finished with 9 points, while Jayden Smith added 8 points and 7 rebounds in the win. Isaiah Dorsey chipped in with 7 points.
Berea will host Bluegrass United Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Pirates fall in season opener
It was a rough go for the Berea Lady Pirates as they fell to the Spencer County Lady Bears, 81-69, Monday night.
The Lady Bears held Berea to 32 percent shooting from the floor, including a 5-for-25 effort from three-point range.
Madison Howell paced Berea with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Mati Stepp finished with 14 points.
Abigail Beard added 8 points and 7 rebounds, while Isis Rodgers finished with 7 points.
Berea also got solid rebounding contributions from Chesney Lovings and Sophie Brewer, who finished with 4 rebounds each. As a team, Berea pulled down 28 rebounds.
Up next for the Lady Pirates is a trip to Woodford County at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
East Jessamine nips Southern
The Madison Southern boys’ basketball team dropped a 60-59 decision to the East Jessamine Jaguars Tuesday night.
Coach Austin Newton acknowledged there would be bugs to work out in the early season.
“We got off to a rocky start, which was expected since we are returning about 2.8 points per game from last year,” Newton said. “Because of Covid, we weren’t allowed to have any scrimmages or summer games, (and) our inexperience showed late in the game with turnovers and silly fouls.”
Southern was led by Trent DeVries, who racked up 26 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4 three-pointers. He also grabbed 6 rebounds.
Jay Rose added 14 points and 6 rebounds, while Jayden Adams finished with 9 points. Michael Bannister added 8 points and 3 rebounds. Walt Smith finished with 2 points to go along with 4 boards.
Southern returns to action Thursday night when it plays host to rival Madison Central at 7:30 p.m.
Writer’s note: The Madison Southern Lady Eagles’ season tipped off Wednesday night against Lexington Catholic. Game results were not available by press time.
