After struggling to find their game legs following a prolonged layoff and a mid-season coaching change, the Berea Pirates have rebounded and won four straight.
The Pirates (7-6) knocked off Bell County (59-58), Nicholas County (55-47), Pineville (56-51) and Trinity Christian (75-71).
Against Bell County, Quenton Morgan led Berea with 20 points, followed by Jaylen Dorsey’s 14. Trenton Wilson finished with eight.
Dorsey paced Berea with a 23-point effort versus Nicholas County. James Brennan finished with 12, while Jayden Smith added nine.
Dorsey again led Berea with a 24-point game in the win over Pineville. Brennan added 11, while Smith finished with 10.
Dorsey and Morgan were key cogs in the Pirates’ win over Trinity, scoring 23 and 18 points, respectively. Wilson and Brennan also added nine points in the win.
Lady Pirates
The Berea Lady Pirates’ run through the All “A” tournament reached the semifinals, where they fell to Walton-Verona, 56-18.
Madison Howell led the Lady Pirates with five points in the loss. Chesney Lovins added four points.
Berea (10-9) rebounded with a 59-58 win over Leslie County the next night as Alexis Newman scored 24 in the win. Howell finished with 19 points in the win.
On March 8, Berea traveled to Wayne County, where they were upended by the Lady Cardinals, 47-33.
Howell scored nine points in the loss, while Mati Stepp added eight.
