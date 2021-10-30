Madison Southern will be searching for a new football coach after Jon Clark resigned prior to the Eagles’ 55-7 loss to Franklin County on Friday night.
The Eagles (2-8) will take on Woodford County in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night in Versailes. Southern’s lone two wins of the season were a 23-19 victory over Lafayette and a 28-7 victory over East Jessamine on Oct. 1. Since the win over the Jaguars, Southern has lost three straight games.
Clark, the sixth coach in school history, has served in his current capacity since 2011 and has compiled a 66-59 record. He will leave at the end of the season with the most wins in school history and led Southern to a Class 5A state runner-up finish in. 2017. Overall, Clark guided Southern to five district titles, three regional runner-up finishes and one regional title.
Berea ends skid
The Berea Pirates ended a three-game losing streak with a 13-7 win at Jellico (Tennessee) Friday night.
Berea (4-6) will take on Kentucky Country Day in the opening round of the Class A Playoffs this Friday night at Kentucky County Day. The two teams were scheduled to meet in Oct. 8, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 policy.
Central falls to Southwestern
The Madison Central Indians suffered their second straight setback to end the regular season with a 26-0 loss to Southwestern Friday night in Somerset.
After winning seven of its first eight games, the Indians will carry a two-game losing streak into the Class 6A playoffs. The Indians will play host to Oldham County at 7 p.m. Friday night in Richmond.
