The Madison Southern Eagles picked up its third victory of the season in a 43-15 win over West Jessamine. The game belonged to the offensive line who paved the way for a 470-yard rushing effort by the Eagles (3-6). Stephen Whitehead rushed for 136 yards and a score while Juan Rodriguez ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Jayshaun Ethridge added 93 yards rushing. Lucas Mullins found the endzone one while rushing for 52 yards. Cade Sullivan had a pair of rushing touchdowns, finishing with 45 yards on the ground. As a team, Southern ran the ball 50 times against the Colts for a 9.4 yard per rush average. Defensively, the Eagles recorded five sacks. Whitehead, Mullins, Isaac Moore and Eric Barnes recorded sacks, while Rodriguez and Preston Williams shared a sack. Southern has this week off before closing out the regular season at Franklin County on Oct. 28.
The Berea Pirates improved to 3-5 with a 43-12 win over Eminence last week. Stats from that game were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before deadline.
Prep Soccer
The Madison Southern Eagles soccer season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Lexington Catholic in the 11th Region Tournament. Hayden Jakubowski scored Southern’s goal off an assist from Ru Lemmer. The Eagles finish their season with a 16-4 record.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles dropped a 5-0 decision to Lexington Catholic in the second round of the 11th Region Tournament. The Lady Eagles finish their season with a 10-7-1 mark.
