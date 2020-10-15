The Madison Southern Eagles picked up their second win in a row with a 29-27 road win against Woodford County last Friday.
Quarterback Cole Carpenter hit on 16 of 27 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Jonah Farnstrom caught three passes for 86 yards and one score. Jayshaun Ethridge hauled in four passes for 75 yards, while Walt Smith caught three passes for 30 yards and one score. Adrian Jones rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. Clay Bunch recorded 10 tackles, while the trio of Ethridge, Cameron Holbrook and Levi Benton recorded seven tackles each. Jackson Chambers intercepted a pass in the win. Southern will host West Jessamine Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
• The Berea Pirates remain winless following a 51-0 loss at Kentucky Country Day last Friday. The Bobcats limited Berea to 80 yards total offense. Jayson Coburn threw for 51 yards, while Jayden Smith rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries. Clayton Martinez caught three passes for 30 yards. Joe Collins recorded five tackles, including a sack, while Yamil Cruz recorded an interception. Berea returns to action Friday night he it hosts Eminence at 7:30 p.m.
Soccer: The Berea soccer team’s season ended Monday evening with losses in the 44th District Tournament. The boys’ squad lost to Madison Central, 9-0, while the Lady Pirates fell to Model, 1-0. The Pirates ended their 2020 campaign with a 1-9-1 mark, while the Lady Pirates finished with a 0-12-1 record.
• The Madison Southern boys’ soccer team finished its regular season on a high note by knocking off Perry County Central, 4-0. Andrew Mayo scored twice, while Pierce Meeks and Jonathan Crosby added one goal each. Crosby also finished with three assists. Austin Shepherd recorded a shutout in goal. Southern played Model in the first round of the 44th District Tournament Tuesday night. Results of that game were not ready prior to copy deadline.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles wrapped up their 2020 regular season with a 5-4 loss to North Laurel. Ashlee Pisula scored three times, while Abby Sheffer scored once. Mallory Duerson, Kayleigh Moberly and Mollie Blevins finished the game with one assist each. The Lady Eagles played Madison Central in the first round of the 44th District Tournament Tuesday night. Results of that game were not ready prior to copy deadline.
Volleyball: The Madison Southern Lady Eagles flew past Garrard County, 3-0, to run their record to 13-2 on the year. Julia Bingham recorded 11 kills, while Kara Combs finished with 11 assists. Kyla Atkins ended the game with 13 kills, seven service aces and 13 assists, and Autumn Griffith finished with 12 digs.
• The Berea Lady Pirates’ (7-2) match against Burgin was cancelled due to Covid-19. The Lady Pirates are scheduled to play Barbourville on Oct. 15.
